'This Strain Is In Blue States': Ron DeSantis Denies Florida Has A Problem With COVID Mutations

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) on Sunday dismissed the growing number of COVID-19 cases in his state that have been attributed to a highly-infectious new mutation.
Fox News host Maria Bartiromo asked the governor about prominence of new COVID-19 strains in Florida.

"Nearly 350 cases of the dangerous COVID variant have been reported in Florida," Bartiromo pointed out. "Is there a reason for concern here?"

"So first off, we obviously look at all the data that comes in," DeSantis replied. "But this strain is in blue states and they don't talk about doing anything with blue states."

The governor attributed the rising number of cases to "a lot of analysis" in his state.

"So we find more than probably some other states do," he admitted. "It would be very odd to do a draconian travel restriction, which had no basis in the Constitution, at a time when all of these indicators are going down."

Florida's Department of Health has reportedly refused to share data about the number of COVID variants found in the state.

