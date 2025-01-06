Racist Much? Republican Claims Hegseth More Qualified Than Austin

During a segment on this Sunday's State of the Union on CNN, incoming Republican Sen. Jim Banks was asked about the upcoming hearings with Trump's pick for Secretary of Defense, Pete Hegseth, and Banks made the ridiculous claim that Hegseth was "more qualified than Secretary Austin," and Tapper just sat there like a potted plant before thanking Banks for coming on and ending the segment.

TAPPER: Trump's secretary of defense nominee, Pete Hegseth, is going to appear before your committee on the 14th. ABC News reports the bipartisan leaders of your committee have requested more information about the 2017 sexual assault allegation against him, which, we should note, he denies.

And he was never charged with anything. Your colleague Senator Lindsey Graham has said Hegseth pledged to release his accuser from the confidentiality agreement. Has the committee been able to speak to this woman? And, if not, do you want to?

BANKS: I'm brand new to the committee. We haven't had a single meeting yet. We have the hearing in a week with Pete Hegseth. I look forward to it. I fully support Pete Hegseth. He is eminently more qualified than Secretary Austin, who's in the job, who disappeared on the job, who instructed the disastrous, deadly withdrawal of Afghanistan, and created a woke political mess at the Pentagon that Pete Hegseth is going to clean up.

Pete is a decorated combat veteran, served in both Iraq and Afghanistan. He knows what's at stake. I fully support him. He's going to be great at the job.

TAPPER: All right, thank you so much, new Senator Jim Banks of Indiana.

BANKS: Thank you.

TAPPER: Good to see you, sir. Appreciate it.