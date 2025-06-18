Kristi Noem Visited Biohazard Lab Day Before Hospitalization

Just one day before Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem was transported by ambulance on Tuesday to a hospital in Washington, DC, after an allergic reaction, Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. posted on the Bad App that he, Sen. Rand Paul, and Noem were "inspecting the biological hazard labs at Fort Detrick."

Wired reported in April that RFK Jr.'s department halted research activities at the facility. The facility researched the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases that are deemed “high consequence”—those that pose significant risks to public health.

With @Sec_Noem and @SenRandPaul inspecting the biological hazard labs at Fort Detrick. pic.twitter.com/Mt9rqo5Iq7 — Secretary Kennedy (@SecKennedy) June 16, 2025

According to its site, "The IRF-Frederick collaborates with internal (NIAID) and extramural investigators to conduct research on viruses, such as those causing high-consequence disease (e.g., Ebola virus and SARS-CoV-2)"

According to what Fox News reported in May, an unnamed HHS official said the pause at the facility stemmed from a lover's spat between researchers at the facility, which resulted in one of the individuals poking holes in the other's personal protective equipment.

I only hope her doctor's name is Cricket. Someone should do a welfare check on RFK Jr. and Rand Paul—or not. Does anyone know if Corey Lewandowski joined Noem on her visit to the research lab? She should check her protective equipment for poked holes.