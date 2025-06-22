'Petty And Unserious': Sen Alex Padilla Lays Into Vance For Calling Him 'Jose'

California Democrat Sen. Alex Padilla on Saturday criticized Vice President P.J. Vance for referring to him as "Jose" during a presser in Los Angeles the previous day. Vance also claimed that Padilla's forcible removal from Kristi Noem's Department of Homeland Security press conference was the California Democrat creating "theater."

Of course, Vance defends cosplaying ICE Barbie, who wears a different action figure costume weekly. The Department of Homeland Security initially accused Padilla of "disrespectful political theatre," too, so Vance is just simping for his lawless boss.

It's worth noting that Padilla is the son of Mexican immigrants. Padilla is an MIT engineering graduate who entered politics after marching with his parents for immigration rights, so he has an invested interest in the demeaning and cruel manner in which the Trump administration is treating legal and undocumented immigrants.

"He knows my name. He knows my name," Padilla said during a Saturday appearance on MSNBC.

"Look, sadly, it's just an indicator of how petty and unserious this administration is," he continued. "He's the vice president of the United States. You think he'd take the situation in Los Angeles more seriously."

"You know, you think maybe he'd take a moment to talk to some of the families who have been impacted, have been terrorized, to feel what's going on on the ground," Padilla added, referring to residents who expressed fear and distress following the startling mass ICE raids across the state.

Oh, for sure, Vance knows Padilla's name isn't Jose. That was said intentionally to throw red meat at Trump's fire-breathing, lint-licking MAGA base. We see what P.J. is doing.