'Petty And Unserious': Sen Alex Padilla Lays Into Vance For Calling Him 'Jose'

What Vance did was intentional.
By Conover KennardJune 22, 2025

California Democrat Sen. Alex Padilla on Saturday criticized Vice President P.J. Vance for referring to him as "Jose" during a presser in Los Angeles the previous day. Vance also claimed that Padilla's forcible removal from Kristi Noem's Department of Homeland Security press conference was the California Democrat creating "theater."

Of course, Vance defends cosplaying ICE Barbie, who wears a different action figure costume weekly. The Department of Homeland Security initially accused Padilla of "disrespectful political theatre," too, so Vance is just simping for his lawless boss.

It's worth noting that Padilla is the son of Mexican immigrants. Padilla is an MIT engineering graduate who entered politics after marching with his parents for immigration rights, so he has an invested interest in the demeaning and cruel manner in which the Trump administration is treating legal and undocumented immigrants.

"He knows my name. He knows my name," Padilla said during a Saturday appearance on MSNBC.

"Look, sadly, it's just an indicator of how petty and unserious this administration is," he continued. "He's the vice president of the United States. You think he'd take the situation in Los Angeles more seriously."

"You know, you think maybe he'd take a moment to talk to some of the families who have been impacted, have been terrorized, to feel what's going on on the ground," Padilla added, referring to residents who expressed fear and distress following the startling mass ICE raids across the state.

Oh, for sure, Vance knows Padilla's name isn't Jose. That was said intentionally to throw red meat at Trump's fire-breathing, lint-licking MAGA base. We see what P.J. is doing.

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon