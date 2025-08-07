South Park Does It Again, Goes After Trump, Vance, And Noem

South Park is just reaching its stride. Two weeks after introducing President Donald Trump as a Saddam Hussein-esque figure having a love affair with literal Satan, this season's second episode introduced Vance as Trump’s baby-faced servant, dressed and voiced much like the character of Tattoo from the 1970s TV show Fantasy Island. Via the Daily Beast:

At one point, Trump kicks Vance off-screen as easily as he’d kick a football. Vance returns moments later, serving Trump loyally as if nothing happened. In the episode’s harshest joke at Vance’s expense, Vance walks into Trump and Satan’s bedroom and dutifully asks, “Would you like me to apply the baby oil to Satan’s a-----e, boss?” The rest of the episode, titled “Got a Nut,” skewers Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem. Referencing the 53-year-old’s 2024 admission that she killed her own dog, she shoots several dogs throughout. Noem is also portrayed with heavy Botox constantly sliding off her face.

You have to hand it to Matt Stone and Trey Parker. They have the sheer audacity to keeping sticking it to the Bully In Chief, and they're not backing off -- unlike some law firms and Ivy League universities we could name. The show has never really made sustained attacks on politicians, but that's all changed now. And it's glorious!

It's nice to see billionaires who really understand how to use "Fuck You" money.

Good God they made him a Mini-Me, which is also a callback to the early Dr. Mephisto character and his sidekick parodying The Island of Dr. Moreau. This is savage both up front and in ways JD Vance doesn't even have the media literacy to understand. — J. D. (@jdetc.bsky.social) 2025-08-07T02:58:51.240Z