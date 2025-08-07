South Park Does It Again, Goes After Trump, Vance, And Noem

Matt Stone and Trey Parker are just daring Paramount's new management to stop them.
By Susie MadrakAugust 7, 2025

South Park is just reaching its stride. Two weeks after introducing President Donald Trump as a Saddam Hussein-esque figure having a love affair with literal Satan, this season's second episode introduced Vance as Trump’s baby-faced servant, dressed and voiced much like the character of Tattoo from the 1970s TV show Fantasy Island. Via the Daily Beast:

At one point, Trump kicks Vance off-screen as easily as he’d kick a football. Vance returns moments later, serving Trump loyally as if nothing happened.

In the episode’s harshest joke at Vance’s expense, Vance walks into Trump and Satan’s bedroom and dutifully asks, “Would you like me to apply the baby oil to Satan’s a-----e, boss?”

The rest of the episode, titled “Got a Nut,” skewers Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem. Referencing the 53-year-old’s 2024 admission that she killed her own dog, she shoots several dogs throughout.

Noem is also portrayed with heavy Botox constantly sliding off her face.

You have to hand it to Matt Stone and Trey Parker. They have the sheer audacity to keeping sticking it to the Bully In Chief, and they're not backing off -- unlike some law firms and Ivy League universities we could name. The show has never really made sustained attacks on politicians, but that's all changed now. And it's glorious!

It's nice to see billionaires who really understand how to use "Fuck You" money.

JD Vance holding Donald Trump's baby oil in the new 'South Park' episode

Culture Crave 🍿 (@culturecrave.co) 2025-08-07T07:06:46.908Z

https://bsky.app/profile/youranonjd.bsky.social/post/3lvru7pedbk2m

Good God they made him a Mini-Me, which is also a callback to the early Dr. Mephisto character and his sidekick parodying The Island of Dr. Moreau. This is savage both up front and in ways JD Vance doesn't even have the media literacy to understand.

J. D. (@jdetc.bsky.social) 2025-08-07T02:58:51.240Z

I have been watching South Park since 1997. I have never seen them bury someone the way they buried Kristi Noem tonight. Trey and Matt are lazer focused on the entire GOP.

Buckle Up!

JD Vance as Hervé Villechaize is the chef’s kiss!

#SouthPark #Eatabagofdicks

Harp For Congress (@harpforcongress.bsky.social) 2025-08-07T02:52:46.595Z

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon