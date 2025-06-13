Speaker Johnson Called A Liar For Lying About Sen. Padilla's Assault

Speaker Johnson was booed and called a liar repeatedly when he told a Fox News reporter that Sen. Padilla rushed Kristi Noem's podium while she was giving a briefing so Secret Service was forced to restrain him.

That is a whopper of a lie.

Q: Was that a bridge too far? Was that a bridge too far? JOHNSON: I saw the same video, a very brief video, that I think many people did. I think the senator's actions, my view is it was wildly inappropriate. You don't charge a sitting cabinet secretary and everybody can draw their own conclusions. Off Camera: That's a lie! JOHNSON: You can see it in the video. LIE! JOHNSON: I'm not going to respond to that. I think the American people can draw their own conclusions. They saw a senator acting like a wildly inappropriate person. Off Camera: That's a lie! More shouting at Johnson

You can clearly see when the Senator announced himself, he was bum rushed by security. Johnson claimed Democrats were on the wrong side, but it's Republicans like Johnson enabling Trump's multitude of illegal and fascist actions that are on the wrong side.