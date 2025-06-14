Of Course MAGA Mike Wants To Censure Senator Padilla

House Speaker Mike Johnson said Sen. Alex Padilla (D-Calif.) should be censured for asking Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem a question during a press conference in Los Angeles. Federal agents forcibly removed him from the room and handcuffed the California Democrat. Video captured of the assault shocked normal people, but MAGA is OK with that.

Trump's dick, Speaker Johnson, first said Padilla, not Noem's thugs, was acting "wildly inappropriate." Then, Johnson brought up the c-word (No, not that one. Get your minds out of the gutter.:)

"I think that behavior at a minimum is, it rises to the level of a censure," Johnson told reporters. "I think there needs to be a message sent by the body as a whole that that is not what we are going to do."

"That's not how we're going to act," he added. "We're not going to have branches fighting physically and having Senators charging Cabinet Secretaries. We've got to do better, and I hope that we will."

Rapists also blame their victims. And if he thinks asking a question is "charging" an official, he's acting like a fragile little flower.

Just a reminder: Assaulting a Senator or a member of Congress is punishable under federal law. Just ask Rand Paul's neighbor about that. He got 8 months in prison and had to pay $580,000 in damages.

Senator Padilla was assaulted.