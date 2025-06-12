Sen. Alex Padilla Dragged Out Of DHS Press Conference

U.S. Senator Alex Padilla was forcibly removed from DHS Secretary Kristi Noem's press conference today. The California Democrat wanted to ask Sec. Noem questions during her press conference, per NBC News.

WKBN reported that as the California senator was being dragged from the room, Padilla said, “Hands off!”

The outlet noted that Sec. Noem told the reporters:

“When I leave here, I’ll have a conversation with him, but I think everyone would agree that wasn’t appropriate.”

David Frum described the scene by tweeting:

"You can hear Secretary Noem talking on as her security detail shoves a US senator to the floor and handcuffs him. She could have stopped this affront, but she chose not to. It's her action, not to be blamed on underlings."

If DHS Treats U.S. Senator Violently, What About Detainees?

Reaction about Padilla being dragged from Noem's presser was swift, and most people were horrified.

@RepGaramendi spoke for many in his tweet:

"This is appalling and unacceptable. @SenAlexPadilla was doing his job of conducting administrative oversight and expressing his right to free speech. Physically removing a U.S. Senator for asking a question continues to cross constitutional lines. This administration is out of control and must be held accountable."

UPDATE: (Karoli): Senator Padilla is verrrrry unhappy.

Powerful statement by Sen. Alex Padilla. Please notice that anytime senators or representatives try to conduct oversight, they’re blocked. In this case, a sitting US senator was tackled to the ground and handcuffed—for asking a question. Where the hell has Chuck Schumer been on this? — Christopher Webb (@cwebbonline.com) 2025-06-12T19:52:42.801Z

UPDATE 2: Noem lies, because she knows she crossed a line.

Norm refers to Padilla as “this man” and claims he didn’t identify himself — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) 2025-06-12T19:46:55.811Z

Karoli's opinion: Her behavior is grounds for impeachment