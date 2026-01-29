Thom Tillis Hilariously Mocks Trump For Calling Him A 'Loser'

In the Trump era, Republicans usually avoid the president's name-calling and wrath. Still, Sen. Thom Tillis isn't seeking another term, so amid the chaos from this administration, the North Carolina Republican has repeatedly called out Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem and President Stephen Miller.

Trump called Sens. Thom Tillis and Lisa Murkowski “losers” in an interview following their calls for ICE Barbie to step down from her role after Alex Pretti's murder.

“They’re terrible senators," Trump said. "One is gone, and the other should be gone."

Well, Tillis isn't gone yet, you big Lump.

"They're discrediting what I consider to be a very well-organized operation in ICE," Tillis told CNN's Manu Raju. "But they're discrediting even these officers."

"They're going to make their job more difficult and more dangerous with this incompetence that I'm seeing out of Noam and out of Stephen Miller," he continued.

"The President called you a loser, I believe," Raju said.

"I am thrilled about that," Till replied. "That makes me qualified to be Homeland Security Secretary and Senior Advisor to the President."

Tillis further said Noem has been a "complete failure” on disaster response, “out of touch” and “failing at every possible measure," and called Noem and Miller “amateurs.”

If only more Republicans would do that, especially those who aren't stepping down when their term ends, then maybe they could put the brakes on this violent shitshow we're witnessing. In this age of solipsism and a massive lack of empathy, most Republicans are remaining quiet while Americans are being killed in the streets.