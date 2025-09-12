'Disgusting': GOP Senator Calls Out MAGA For Threatening War Over Kirk’s Death

Credit: Gage Skidmore/Flickr/CC/license 2.0.
By Conover KennardSeptember 12, 2025

The tragic shooting death of Charlie Kirk, Turning Point USA CEO and co-founder, sparked MAGA social media influencers to call for "war," even though the facts aren't known yet, or the motivation. And even though Donald J. Trump spent last week openly threatening to invade "every Democrat-run city."

Here are some posts from right-wing influencers:

war-tweets-kirk

North Carolina Republican Sen. Thom Tillis called that sort of rhetoric out, saying it's "disgusting." He called it "cheap" and "awful," and described the talking heads promoting war rhetoric as opportunists.

Perhaps he's talking about Fox News host Jesse Watters, who called Charlie Kirk’s death a “turning point," saying, "They are at war with us." And Donald Trump was quick to blame "the radical left” without evidence.

If Trump thinks we're radical, he should check out some of Kirk's quotes on women, Black people, immigrants, Jews, the LGBTQ community, and, oh wait, never mind, the two have the same opinions on the groups of people Kirk demonized - Americans. Good for Thom Tillis for calling out the violent rhetoric. He's not running for reelection, so he's not bowing down to Trump.

Discussion

