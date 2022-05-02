GOP PAC Smacks Maddie: 'Cawthorn Lies For The Limelight'

The NC Senator held no punches back when describing the much-maligned behavior of the junior Republican lawmaker,.
By John AmatoMay 2, 2022

In a hard-hitting ad paid for by a Super PAC aligned with Republican Sen. Tillis, Madison Cawthorn is straight-up called out as a conservative fraud and liar.

The PAC is spending over $300,000 to attack the North Carolina freshman Congressman.

The ad begins:

"The Winston-Salem Journal, "Madison Cawthorn - stolen valor. Madison Cawthorn - lied about being accepted to the Naval Academy to get elected. Now, Cawthorn's been caught lying about conservatives. In perpetual pursuit of celebrity, Cawthorn will lie about anything."

"A attention seeking embarrassment. Cawthorn's antics help him, but hurt us. Madison Cawthorn lies for the limelight."

That about sums him up to the tee. It would have cost millions to produce an ad that highlighted his many other misdeeds like speeding tickets, carrying guns into Congress, sexually harassing high school classmates, lying about his school record and more.

Tillis has endorsed North Carolina State Sen. Chuck Edwards, who is running against Cawthorn.

