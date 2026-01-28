Lindsey Graham Warns Republicans Not To Turn On Stephen Miller

South Carolina GOP Senator Lindsey Graham warned Republicans not to turn on Trump aide Stephen Miller, who drinks the tears of migrant children as a refreshing beverage. Perhaps Graham noticed that the shit is hitting the fan so hard that even the jack-booted Border Patrol Commander, Greg Bovino, has been demoted. Yup, he had to pack up all of his Nazi marching boots and go home, wherever that is.

Lindsey appeared on Hannity's show to simultaneously gargle Donald Trump and Stephen Miller's balls. He's so talented! Hey, I'm not being judgmental. I just think they should get a room for that sort of thing.

"As to Stephen Miller, to my colleagues who believe that you can convince Donald Trump that Stephen Miller is a liability for him, good luck with that," Lapdog Lindsey said. "When this clock strikes 12 on the Trump era, there will be a few people walking out the door with Donald Trump; Stephen Miller will be in that group."

"So I want everybody to know on the Republican side that Stephen Miller is not the problem, Sanctuary Cities is the problem," he added.

North Carolina GOP Sen. Thom Tillis had been dishing out some intense criticism of Stephen Miller, so I don't think he got Graham's warning. However, Tillis will not seek a third term in 2026, so they get bold as they're on their way out the door.

Earlier this month, Tillis said, "Look, either Stephen Miller needs to get into a lane where he knows what he's talking about or get out of this job."

And on Tuesday, Tillis said, “Miller never fails to live up to my expectations of incompetence.”

Tillis unleashes on Noem and Miller -



“I think if Noem looks at her body of work… I can't think of any point of pride over the last yr”



“She has taken this admin into the ground on an issue that we should own”



“Miller never fails to live to my expectations of incompetence” pic.twitter.com/vAsyafqTuI — Ellis Kim (@elliskkim) January 27, 2026

And Florida state Rep. Ileana Garcia went there, too. “I do think that [Trump] will lose the midterms because of Stephen Miller," she said.

Good luck siding with the Nazis, Lindsey. History is gonna come down on you harder than you just went down on Miller.