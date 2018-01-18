Lindsey Graham Points At Stephen Miller's 'Irrational View Of Immigration' As DREAM Deal Killer

Stephen Miller is a speechwriter. He's also a white supremacist and a likely neoNazi, and he happens to have Donald Trump's attention at a time when his advice should be marginalized.

Senator Lindsey Graham agrees, and in an effort to get Trump's attention, he gave an interview to CNN's Dana Bash shouting out to Trump to ignore the voices in his ear trying to kill the compromise on young people brought to this country without any say in the matter.

After rehashing the timeline of events which led to last week's disastrous meeting in the White House, Graham offered his explanation for what he thinks happened.

He explained, "The president laid out a pretty good idea, but there's people here in the White House that are outliers. people in the staff, working in the Senate, that are well known, to be completely --"

"Are you talking about Steven Miller?," Bash interrupted. "Name names."

"There are people around the president who have an irrational view of immigration. They always have," said Graham.

He then addressed Trump directly, and called on him to close the deal now.

Here's the thing. As long as John Kelly allows Stephen Miller to whisper white supremacist nothings in Trump's ear during this discussion there is no hope for any deal. Stephen Miller worked for Jefferson Beauregard Sessions, III when he was in the Senate, and helped Sessions kill the bipartisan comprehensive immigration bill passed by a veto-proof majority in the Senate in 2014.

Here is the truth: If they put a clean CR (Continuing Resolution) on the floor accompanied by the Graham-Durbin compromise, it would pass both houses of Congress, and likely by a veto-proof majority. Instead, our government will likely shut down because of a handful of "Freedom Caucus" whackos and a couple of hardliners in the Senate who do not want bipartisan solutions to ANYTHING.

Please repeat after me: The looming shutdown belongs to Trump and the Republicans. It is theirs, and theirs alone. They know there is a pathway to success, but they're going to need to swallow their pride and their hate and let Democrats have a voice.

↓ Story continues below ↓

They can do that now, or we can force it on them in November after they take the hit for shutting down the government and refusing to do something that 90 percent of Americans want them to do. Their call.