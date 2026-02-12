Plan To Grow Trump Concentration Camps To Hold 100K People

Ice detention population growth is about to explode. The plan for Trump concentration camps is to build each detention center to hold from eight to ten thousand people. According to Rachel Maddow's report on February 9: The planned size of the new concentration camps is over double the size of the largest Federal prison in the United States, which holds 4,000 people.

Even more disturbing, the new concentration camps could hold people not convicted of a crime. Per Rachel Maddow's February 9 show:

"But I mean, but at least in the case of existing federal prisons, they're at least for people who are convicted of federal crimes, right? These new huge prison camps that Trump wants to build, they're not for people convicted of crimes. They're for people picked up by his immigration agents, like by ICE. He is trying to build huge new capacity to hold more than 100,000 people in these prison camps, even if they haven't been convicted of or even charged with a crime. And with what they're doing with ICE already, the existing immigration prisons they've already got, even before they start building new ones. They're already the stuff of nightmares right now, right?”

ICE Arrests Non-Criminals

CBS News reported that 86 percent of the people arrested by ICE agents didn’t involve anyone accused or convicted of a violent crime.

Every single day Americans discover another green card holder detained ice or American citizens in ICE detention centers. One of the MANY stories exposed recently:

CNN reported that Irish citizen Seamus Culleton is being held in a Texas ICE detention center since September 2025! Culleton is married to an American citizen, has no criminal record and a legal work permit. The Irish citizen has lived America for 15 years, runs a construction company and was in the process of getting his green card.

Co-President Stephen Miller's horrible ICE agent arrests and detentions are causing Trump's polls among his base to collapse.

Stop ICE Detention Centers in Your City

Co-President Miller's plans to imprison more people in ICE detention centers are flying under the radar. But there is a tool built by a former veteran, Project Saltbox, that helps citizens keep track of plans to build more of Trump's concentration camps.

The Substack Project Saltbox explains its name:

"Baltimore salt boxes help neighbors prevent ice. We help you do the same by tracking federal procurement so you can see what they're planning before ICE shows up in your neighborhood."

Go to this amazing website because I found a planned ICE detention center near my home and I was shocked because there was nothing in the news about it.

Stop these concentration camps before they are created! Visit Project Saltbox today.