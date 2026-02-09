'Adios': CNN Data Guru Shows How Trump's Non-College Base Is 'Collapsing'

CNN’s data guru, Harry Enten, revealed devastating poll numbers for Republicans with voters without a college degree, which is Donald Trump's base. Enten said Trump's base with those voters is "collapsing."

"Yeah, OK. So you know, if you know anything about Donald Trump, you know that he built his two presidential victories on winning voters without a college degree," Enten said. "In contrast, Donald Trump's base with non-college voters is absolutely collapsing."

"Voters without a college degree on Donald Trump," he continued. "Look at this. Back in 2024, he won those voters over Kamala Harris by 14 points. You come over to this side of the screen. What's his net approval rating with him? He is underwater by nine points. That's a 23-point switcheroo with his base of non-college voters."

"He is absolutely collapsing with the group of voters that helped put him into the White House," he said. "So how are these non-college voters feeling about 2026? OK, so, you know, you see this, you see this drop of 23 points right from plus 14 Trump to now he's underwater by nine points."

"How is that impacting their views on how they're going to vote for Congress?" Kate Bolduan asked.

"Take a look at the 2024 election, Republicans won those voters, those non-college voters by 13 points," he said. "Now they're just ahead by just one, two, three, four points. When you can count it on one hand, you know that you're in trouble if you're Donald John Trump and the Republican Party, in this case, the Republican Party, when it comes to the voters in Congress."

"And of course, a four-point lead among non-college voters is not anywhere close to being good enough because Democrats are dominating among voters with a college degree up by 20 points," he continued. "At this point, the Democratic base with college voters is rising, and the Republican base with non-college voters is collapsing. One of the big promises when circling back to the economy, one of the big promises from President Trump was bringing back manufacturing jobs."

"OK. One of the reasons why Donald Trump has been able to bring non-college voters into the Republican ranks is because he said, hey, I'm going to bring back those jobs, those manufacturing jobs that were lost to free trade," he explained. "In December of 2025, compared to the beginning of the Donald Trump presidency, the manufacturing jobs have gone adios amigos. See you later."

"They've been going away. 23000 versus January of 2025, with an even larger collapse since Liberation Day,.So what we're dealing with is a Donald Trump message that is not actually meeting the reality," he added. "And that is why non-college voters have been going away from the president of the United States, and away from Republicans as well."

Imagine that. This means that everything we warned voters about was true. We all saw this coming, and now Trump's uneducated base sees that the reality of Trump's messaging is utter bullshit.