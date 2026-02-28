Trump's Running The War From His Favorite Insecure Location

Guess where Trump, Whiskey Barrel Pete, and the Chairman of the Joint Chief of Staffs are running their unsanctioned war.
Yes, because that's how seriously they take it.
Remember, this is all happening just a week or so after SCOTUS chided the Epstein administration about the separation of powers. And just to put it all into context, Whiskey Barrel Pete has purged the ranks of the military leadership, leaving only inexperienced yes-men. (Don't forget Yambo is also talking about a "friendly takeover" in Cuba.)