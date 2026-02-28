Trump's Running The War From His Favorite Insecure Location

You guessed it.
By Susie MadrakFebruary 28, 2026

Guess where Trump, Whiskey Barrel Pete, and the Chairman of the Joint Chief of Staffs are running their unsanctioned war.

Jesus Christ they're running the war from Mar-a-Lago

www.reuters.com/world/us/top...

Brandon Friedman (@brandonfriedman.bsky.social) 2026-02-28T15:14:48.663Z

Yes, because that's how seriously they take it.

Remember, this is all happening just a week or so after SCOTUS chided the Epstein administration about the separation of powers. And just to put it all into context, Whiskey Barrel Pete has purged the ranks of the military leadership, leaving only inexperienced yes-men. (Don't forget Yambo is also talking about a "friendly takeover" in Cuba.)

Ron Filipkowski (@ronfilipkowski.bsky.social) 2026-02-28T15:21:11.312Z

Congress is no longer a functioning branch of our government

Betty💪 (@bettyhumpter25.bsky.social) 2026-02-28T15:23:10.819Z

NEW: Senator Chuck Schumer is calling for Congress to come back to Washington immediately and vote on a war powers resolution regarding Iran. 

MS NOW's @alivitali.bsky.social reports.

MS NOW (@ms.now) 2026-02-28T15:17:39.012Z

“The presumption created by the surrounding evidence is that this war could very well be about (1) subverting US democracy, (2) enriching the president, or both. These presumptions, while not proof, provide solid lines of inquiry as we learn more about the war.”
snyder.substack.com/p/why-attack...

Laurence H. Tribe (@tribelaw.bsky.social) 2026-02-28T13:53:08.749Z

GOP lawmakers join Dems in urgent effort to rein in Trump and halt ‘illegal war'

#TuckFrump (@realtuckfrumper.bsky.social) 2026-02-28T13:59:37.000Z

George Conway ⚖️🇺🇸 (@gtconway.bsky.social) 2026-02-28T14:41:38.756Z

This aged like milk in the scorching desert sun.

Christopher Webb (@cwebbonline.com) 2026-02-28T14:43:35.913Z

“President Trump's decision to bomb Iran is indefensible. This was not about preempting an imminent threat—it was a strategically misguided power play, with no discernible endgame,” Cato Institute’s Jon Hoffman says.

Cato Institute (@cato.org) 2026-02-28T15:00:07.986Z

