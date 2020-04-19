Trump Adviser Stephen Moore Lectures Americans To ‘Re-Open’ From His Remote Location

Stephen Moore, the economist forced to withdraw from consideration as a Trump lackey for the Fed, is now on Trump’s “economic task force” designed to push others to risk their lives in the COVID-19 pandemic.
You may recall the unqualified Moore withdrew his name under Republican pressure. He was also dubbed the “worst economist in the world,” with plenty of evidence for such a conclusion, by Media Matters.
Yet on Fox News Friday, Moore was introduced as a “widely respected writer on all things financial.” Host Neil Cavuto did not mention that Moore is a member of Trump’s botched-before-it-began “Opening Our Country Council.” Nor did Cavuto mention that Moore is working on promoting protests defying Wisconsin’s stay-at-home orders – from the safe distance of a remote studio.
Worse, Moore has had the nerve to liken Wisconsin protesters to civil rights icon Rosa Parks. Never mind that Parks never worked to spread a contagion to others. If Cavuto knew about that tasteless comparison, he kept it to himself.
Moore said that the surge in jobless claims (22 million in four weeks, as Fox displayed) “created a little bit of a tipping point here.” He added, “I think Americans are starting to see the kind of carnage that is created when you shut down a $20 trillion economy. I think you’re going to start to see some states as early as next week, Neil, starting to open.”
Yet Moore seems ready to turn figurative carnage into the real thing. He claimed he wanted to keep people safe but said nothing about how to do so while pushing them to shed stay-at-home orders.
Moore cited the states of Arizona and Nebraska as possibly opening. He baselessly suggested that red states’ governors have done a better job of keeping the coronavirus spread in check and fear mongered about the local officials in blue states. In fact, hot spots have been erupting in red states without stay-at-home orders.
Yet, even as Moore spoke, a lower-third banner read, “Pew Poll: 66% of Americans are concerned that state governments will lift stay-at-home-orders too quickly.”
Moore pushed on for what he surely knows will mean more illness and death – while claiming to care about safety:
Also not mentioned? A majority of Americans (61%) want a stay at home order enacted by President Trump.
You can watch Moore prove his “pro-life” views only apply to fetuses above, from the April 17, 2020 Your World.
