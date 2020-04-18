Conservative Economist Equates Rabid MAGA Protestors To Civil Rights Icon Rosa Parks

In the past week there has been an uprising of angry Trump supporters, largely white men, who really want the economy to reopen and for stay at home orders to lift, even if it means they or their loved ones get sick or die. For some reason they feel like reducing the spread of a highly contagious and deadly virus is a bad thing, and that it is infringing on their rights, just like gun control laws do. I don't understand it either, but the reasoning in Trump supporters' minds is not logical.

Here is a photo from one of the protests, a photo that will surely be a Pulitzer Prize contender. It was taken by photojournalist Joshua Bickel of the Columbus Dispatch:

This image by photojournalist @joshuabickel of protestors in Ohio demanding the governor open businesses back up is haunting. It looks straight out of The Night of the Living Dead.

It should win a Pulitzer. The sharp contrast of the reflection of the man walking away is 👌. pic.twitter.com/lMtCyp7mBP — Toula Drimonis (@ToulasTake) April 16, 2020

So, extreme right-wing economist and race-baiter Stephen Moore has a new description of the protesters. He said they are like ROSA PARKS. Yes, the same Rosa Parks who refused to sat in the back of the bus, and battled for racial equality.

His exact quote to the Washington Post was:

I call these people modern-day Rosa Parks. They are protesting against injustice and a loss of liberties.

No, Stephen. These idiots are not protesting against injustice. They did not have their liberties taken away. They are being asked to stay home for a few weeks, or months, to prevent the spread of a contagious and deadly virus, for which we have no treatment or cure. This is not meant to hurt anyone - it is meant to save lives. Not remotely similar to Rosa Parks.

He added to his statement when speaking to the New York Times, saying:

It’s interesting to me that the right has become more the Rosa Parks of the world than the left is. We need to be the Rosa Parks here, and protest against these government injustices.

Just abhorrent race-baiting by a member of Trump's "Back To Work" council, and part of a group called “Save Our Country,” working to stop business shut-downs and force the lifting of stay-at-home measures. Because who needs to be alive, as long as businesses are open and the economy comes back. Right? Dead people can shop. Wait...

Twitter had thoughts:

Congratulations to Trump adviser Stephen Moore on a comment at once strikingly stupid and deeply offensive.

“I call these people the modern-day Rosa Parks — they are protesting against injustice and a loss of liberties.” https://t.co/2V1mhWFDC9 pic.twitter.com/TJIa4EZnap — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) April 18, 2020

BREAKING: White House Adviser Stephen Moore just compared the COVID-19 protesters to "Rosa Parks."



Let's be clear: There's a huge difference between fighting for human lives, and fighting against saving human lives. #SaturdayThoughts — Ms. Krassenstein (@HKrassenstein) April 18, 2020

1/ What the FOX is wrong with @StephenMoore? — A Thread



Moore thinks stay-at-home protesters are "the modern-day Rosa Parks" https://t.co/l4b8U5EI7N pic.twitter.com/qUlQROrukq — Bad Fox Graphics (@BadFoxGraphics) April 18, 2020

White House economic advisor Stephen Moore says these Americans protesting stay-at-home orders are “modern-day Rosa Parks.” pic.twitter.com/DaryIO96RJ — Morgan J. Freeman (@mjfree) April 18, 2020

Trump advisor Stephen Moore compared the coronavirus protestors to Rosa Parks.



I could see it, if Rosa Parks were white, carried a big gun, waved confederate & nazi symbols, while protesting a non-discriminatory, temporary measure designed to stop people getting sick & dying. — Pitt Griffin (@pittgriffin) April 18, 2020

Rosa Parks was a Civil Rights icon who fought against racial injustice.



These @realDonaldTrump-supporting moronic slugs are White nationalists and White supremacists waving confederate and swastika flags. Stephen Moore is an ass. https://t.co/HneD8E2f7g — Scholarly Mama (@scholarlymama) April 18, 2020

Sums is up nicely:

This is Stephen Moore. He compared the Covid-19 protesters (who had Nazi flags, Confederate flags and assault weapons) to Rosa Parks. I thought you should know what the face of pure evil looks like. pic.twitter.com/oECIAIaEnz — Terry Blount (@TBlountSports) April 18, 2020

There is no bottom with these hateful, racist, evil people. And Trump gladly surrounds himself with them.