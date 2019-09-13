Trump Adviser Navarro Commands Fox Host, ‘You Gotta Help Us Out’

Things got heated when Fox News host Neil Cavuto challenged White House trade adviser Peter Navarro for starting a new Trump offensive against international postal rates. Navarro acted as though he had a right to Cavuto’s support.

Navarro was there to promote Trump’s threat to pull out of the international postal treaty known as the Universal Postal Union (UPU) and he seemed surprised at Cavuto’s skepticism.

“Why not one fight at a time, the big one is with China, right?” Cavuto said.

That began a testy exchange between the two.

"Either we’ll get a favorable vote in Geneva, or we will exit," Navarro said about the UPU threat. He claimed Americans will not see “any difference in terms of their mail.”

“You hope not, you hope not,” Cavuto shot back. "But Peter think about it. In the middle of – “

Navarro interrupted with what sounded like a command. "You cannot be against this, Neil."

"It doesn't matter for or against. It’s one fight at a time,” Cavuto said.

"This is apples and oranges," Navarro insisted, saying the administration can walk and chew gum at the same time. "This is something that every American should be rallying behind because it's really scandalous that foreign nations can send products here to undercut the prices of our manufacturers, put us out of work," he claimed.

Probably nobody but Trump and his cronies will rally behind this.

Cavuto said, "You make a very good argument," in reference to a column Navarro had written. But Cavuto continued by saying Trump is "spread all over the map" taking on different countries. "We don't have a deal with China," Cavuto added pointedly.

“Take the president at his word that we are going to get a great deal or no deal” with China, Navarro insisted.

Cavuto countered by noting that if there is no great deal, the economy will suffer.

Now Navarro claimed, “We try to win one battle at a time.” He urged viewers to “support us.”

↓ Story continues below ↓

“It just seems to me like you’ve got a lot of fights with a lot of people at the same time,” Cavuto replied, refusing to provide the asked-for support. “Do you lose track of these fights?” he snarked.

Navarro claimed Trump is working with “every single one of our allies” and “getting fair deals for the American people.”

Cavuto shrugged. “You need a done deal” he said, smiling. “So many battles, so little time,” he jabbed.

“Aw, Neil, you gotta get behind us a little better here. Help us out. Help us out, Neil," Navarro whined.

Says who? Cavuto has already made it clear he has no intention of “working for” Trump.

Watch this rare bit of Trump independence on Fox News above, from the September 11, 2019 Your World.

Published with permission from News Hounds.