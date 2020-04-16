Media Bites
Michigan Health Care Worker Blasts 'Idiots' Protesting Stay-home Order

James Smith, a health care worker from Lansing, Michigan took to social media to blast protesters clogging roads during a protest against the state's stay-at-home order.
By Ed Scarce
4 hours ago
Yesterday's shitshow in Lansing, Michigan, dubbed 'Operation Gridlock' succeeded so well they stopped ambulances from getting into hospitals. One hospital worker, himself stuck in traffic, blasted the protesters and took to Facebook to vent his displeasure. Saying "What if it was your mother in that ambulance? What if it was your father? Y'all a bunch of damn idiots!"

And on that, we can all agree.

Source: The Daily Beast

Hundreds of opponents of Michigan’s social distancing measures rallied in their cars in the state capital on Wednesday, snarling traffic and even blocking a hospital entrance in a protest against an executive order intended to halt the spread of the novel coronavirus in the state.

“The cars were blocking one of our hospitals, so an ambulance literally wasn’t able to get into the bay for ten minutes,” said Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, whose statewide stay-at-home order provoked the ire of many right-wingers and Trump supporters. The order banned residents from traveling to second homes, closed non-essential businesses, and limited outdoor activities in a bid to curb the spread of the virus.

“This is the kind of behavior that extends the needs for stay-at-home orders,” Whitmer said in a television interview Wednesday. “The worst thing that could have happened today.”

