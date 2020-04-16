Michigan Health Care Worker Blasts 'Idiots' Protesting Stay-home Order

Yesterday's shitshow in Lansing, Michigan, dubbed 'Operation Gridlock' succeeded so well they stopped ambulances from getting into hospitals. One hospital worker, himself stuck in traffic, blasted the protesters and took to Facebook to vent his displeasure. Saying "What if it was your mother in that ambulance? What if it was your father? Y'all a bunch of damn idiots!"

And on that, we can all agree.

Source: The Daily Beast