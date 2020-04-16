The Usual Suspects, Including Betsy DeVos, Behind Michigan Protests

This protest in Michigan wasn't spontaneous, nor was it a coincidence. (Note the protesters with assault rifles.) And the Mighty Wurlitzer of the wingnut media swung into action. Here we go again:
The "protest" in Michigan against Governor Whitmer was funded by Betsy DeVos, Trump's Secretary of Education.
This is exactly the kind of propaganda stunt Putin's technologists in Russia roll out continually. It's what authoritarians do to warp reality.https://t.co/zA7Vt2piQN
— Jared Yates Sexton (@JYSexton) April 16, 2020
A convoy of motorists protested Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's pandemic directive, calling on state leaders to allow small businesses to reopen.
Dubbed "Operation Gridlock," the demonstration jammed the streets around the capitol. https://t.co/eWT23rMXaz pic.twitter.com/oG65fVpLOR
— ABC News (@ABC) April 16, 2020
It was great to join @DLoesch from the police state of Michigan today.
Under Gretchen Whitmer’s power grab, you can’t mow your grass but you can smoke it.
We all want safety, but her authoritarian measures have gone way too far. pic.twitter.com/rev63tj3Ep
— Ronna McDaniel (@GOPChairwoman) April 16, 2020
#OperationGridlock was such a HUGE success that now Sheriff's from 4 county's have said they will not enforce Whitmer's tyrannical orders https://t.co/45k4NXY8uk
— ✭ Wayne Dupree ✭ (@WayneDupreeShow) April 16, 2020
FUN FACT: @GovWhitmer’s approval ratin’ is 20 points higher than @realDonaldTrump. https://t.co/v9otgtiGfu
— Tea Pain (@TeaPainUSA) April 16, 2020
'Lock her up!': Anti- @GovWhitmer coronavirus lockdown protestors, organized by the Michigan Conservative Coalition & the Michigan Freedom Fund, a DeVos family-linked conservative group, swarm Michigan Capitol https://t.co/94f13xmNTr via @nbcnews
— Ali Velshi (@AliVelshi) April 16, 2020
A confederate battle flag with an assault rifle. In Michigan.
In 1861, when Virginia invited Michigan to secede, the Michigan legislature responded:
"Resolved: That concessions and compromise are not to be entertained or offered to traitors" pic.twitter.com/wET3eqhLBy
— Chad Loder (@chadloder) April 15, 2020
Guns and protests.
"Michiganders Against Excessive Quarantine" protest in Lansing.
The group is upset with Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer's expanded stay-at-home order to contain the spread of the #CoronavirusOutbreak
📸 Jeff Kowalsky pic.twitter.com/UrZqGyiPVS
— AFP news agency (@AFP) April 16, 2020
Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer says protest against stay-at-home order was a "political rally" https://t.co/fdDzUI4L4m
— Newsweek (@Newsweek) April 16, 2020
"People can sling whatever arrows they want. I don't care... I just need the help from the Federal government to get Michigan's share of the national stockpile."@gretchenwhitmer tells @DeanObeidallah that Trump's attacks mean nothing when fighting for the lives of Michiganders. pic.twitter.com/oTcBQYkPgl
— SiriusXM Progress (@SXMProgress) April 16, 2020
THIS!
Why is it the right-wingers always seem to need their screws tightened?
Chanting ‘lock her up,’ Michigan protesters in MAGA hats mass against Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s coronavirus restrictions https://t.co/HUuBpQE6N3
— Jon Kitchen 🔁 (@kitchen5203) April 16, 2020