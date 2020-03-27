Trump Admits His 'Issues' With Michigan's Woman Governor Are Affecting COVID Aid

Trump joined Sean Hannity Thursday night to bitch and moan that some governors are being mean to him.

Donald attacked Governor Cuomo for needing thousands of ventilators, but he also singled out Gov. Inslee from Washington and Gov. Whitmer (whose name he forgot) from Michigan, for claiming they are not doing enough and are always begging for "handouts" from the federal government.

Handouts.

As usual, he finds the most childish "rank outs" to try and diminish them as human beings and politicians, but they ring hollow, except to his rabid base of supporters and Fox News co-conspirators.

"A failed presidential candidate and his always complaining," Trump said about Gov. Inslee.

And then he attacked the Michigan governor.

DONALD TRUMP: She is a new governor, and it’s not been pleasant. We’ve had a big problem with the young — a woman governor. You know who I’m talking about — from Michigan. We don’t like to see the complaints. She's not stepping up and I don't know if she knows what's going on, but all she does is sit there and blame the federal government. She doesn’t get it done, and we send her a lot. Now, she wants a declaration of emergency, and, you know, we’ll have to make a decision on that. But Michigan is a very important state. I love the people of Michigan.

Okay, how much of that is a lie?

If you said that entire statement you would be right. And he had the nerve to include a threat.

Trump continued, "Now she wants a declaration of emergency and you know will have to make a decision on that."

Greg Sargent at the Washington Post explains:

Whitmer, at a press briefing in Michigan this week, made a startling claim. After noting that “we’re still not getting what we need from the federal government,” Whitmer sought to illustrate the point with some numbers. Whitmer recounted that the most recent delivery of masks, gowns, face shields and gloves from the federal government’s national strategic stockpile that was earmarked for a Michigan hospital on the front lines of the coronavirus crisis — in southeast Michigan — was woefully short of what is needed. “With the exception of the gloves, that allotment is barely enough to cover one shift at that hospital,” Whitmer said. “Not even a whole day’s worth of shifts. One shift.

Michigan has 3000 confirmed cases of the coronavirus and even Republicans in Michigan are complaining and sent out a bipartisan letter to VP Pence.

"Your assistance and engagement are urgently needed,” read the letter.

In other words, stop criticizing the federal government and Donald and I will help you. That's called leadership, right?

Realizing that he needs the state of Michigan to win reelection, Trump started praising the people there and made believe he reinvigorated the auto industry.

"She is a new governor and it’s not been pleasant,” he continued.

Trump is trying to treat governors of states that have the highest coronavirus rates in the nation as if they are part of his sycophantic cabinet who must openly glorify him publicly and always thank him for his great leadership.

Trump's refusal to engage immediately with the pandemic has resulted in mass confusion within the White House and at the CDC.

And the states and the American people are paying the price as he refuses to take any responsibility whatsoever.

Governor Whitmer replied in two tweets:

Hi, my name is Gretchen Whitmer, and that governor is me 👋



I've asked repeatedly and respectfully for help. We need it. No more political attacks, just PPEs, ventilators, N95 masks, test kits. You said you stand with Michigan — prove it. https://t.co/FtWlTLZdqW — Governor Gretchen Whitmer (@GovWhitmer) March 27, 2020