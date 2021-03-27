Politics
Read time: 2 minutes
comments

Michigan's State GOP Chairman Calls For Burning 'Three Witches At The Stake'

State GOP Chairman Ron Weiser mentions burning "three Witches at the stake", referring to Gov Gretchen Whitmer, Attorney General Dana Nesse, and Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, all Democrats.
By Ed Scarce
10 min ago by Ed Scarce
Views:

Republicans continue to say the darndest things when they're among themselves and forget they live in the modern world of cellphones. Weiser's call to "take them out" is especially bad, given the kidnapping plot against Whitmer last year.

Source: Washington Post

The head of the Michigan GOP came under fire Friday for calling three female Democratic leaders “witches” to be burned “at the stake” and for mentioning “assassination” as an option for how to oust two Republican congressmen who voted to impeach former president Donald Trump.

State GOP Chairman Ron Weiser’s rhetoric, which was captured on video this week, was rebuked by Michigan Democrats as “sexist” and “dangerous” and led members of the University of Michigan Board of Regents to call for his resignation from the governing board. Included in Weiser’s “three witches” comment was Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D), the target of a foiled kidnapping plot last year amid virulent criticism from her political opponents.

Weiser tweeted Friday evening that he “should have chosen [his] words more carefully” when speaking Thursday to members of his party, but said his statements were taken out of context and that “anyone who knows me understands I would never advocate for violence.” The chairman, who said he would not resign from the Board of Regents, noted he had spoken with the two Republican representatives he indirectly mentioned. He did not directly address criticism of the “witches” phrasing.

At least one of the three witches took his foolishness for what it is. So, congratulations Michigan GOP as you slide into irrelevancy.

The University of Michigan's Board of Regents Vice Chair was not so sanguine, calling for Weiser to resign.

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $21 for 2021? Please consider a one-time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare, or consider subscribing for an ad-free experience. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team