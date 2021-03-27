Michigan's State GOP Chairman Calls For Burning 'Three Witches At The Stake'

Republicans continue to say the darndest things when they're among themselves and forget they live in the modern world of cellphones. Weiser's call to "take them out" is especially bad, given the kidnapping plot against Whitmer last year.

The head of the Michigan GOP came under fire Friday for calling three female Democratic leaders “witches” to be burned “at the stake” and for mentioning “assassination” as an option for how to oust two Republican congressmen who voted to impeach former president Donald Trump. State GOP Chairman Ron Weiser’s rhetoric, which was captured on video this week, was rebuked by Michigan Democrats as “sexist” and “dangerous” and led members of the University of Michigan Board of Regents to call for his resignation from the governing board. Included in Weiser’s “three witches” comment was Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D), the target of a foiled kidnapping plot last year amid virulent criticism from her political opponents. Weiser tweeted Friday evening that he “should have chosen [his] words more carefully” when speaking Thursday to members of his party, but said his statements were taken out of context and that “anyone who knows me understands I would never advocate for violence.” The chairman, who said he would not resign from the Board of Regents, noted he had spoken with the two Republican representatives he indirectly mentioned. He did not directly address criticism of the “witches” phrasing.

Michigan Republican Party Chairman Ron Weiser labeled the state's top Democratic officeholders — Gretchen Whitmer, Dana Nessel, and Jocelyn Benson — "witches" and referenced "assassination" during a GOP club meeting this week. https://t.co/UA6zknQmE1 — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) March 26, 2021

WATCH: @MIGOP Chairman refers to @GovWhitmer, AG @DanaNessel, and @JocelynBenson as "three witches" that need to get "taken out" at a "burning of the stake."



Make no mistake. With last year's kidnapping attempt on Whitmer, Ron Weiser knows exactly what he's feeding into. #mipoli pic.twitter.com/XuHkZwHC4z — Rodericka Applewhaite 🚊 (@Rodericka) March 26, 2021

At least one of the three witches took his foolishness for what it is. So, congratulations Michigan GOP as you slide into irrelevancy.

As a gay, Jewish woman, I have long since learned to respond to hateful rhetoric with humor. But as a prosecutor, I know these remarks are certain to inspire further death threats which will eventually be acted upon. Ron Weiser will surely react with shock & deny any culpability. https://t.co/BGTqf8f41H — Dana Nessel (@dananessel) March 26, 2021

The University of Michigan's Board of Regents Vice Chair was not so sanguine, calling for Weiser to resign.