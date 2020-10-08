Politics
Right-Wing Militia Plot To Kidnap Michigan Governor Whitmer Thwarted

Federal prosecutors filed an affidavit regarding an alleged conspiracy by members of a Michigan militia to overthrow the government of Michigan.
By Frances Langum
2 hours ago by Karoli Kuns
WHOA. Via The Detroit News:

The FBI says it thwarted what it described as a plot to violently overthrow the government and kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, and federal prosecutors are expected to discuss the alleged conspiracy later Thursday.

The court filing also alleges the conspirators twice conducted surveillance at Whitmer's vacation home and discussed kidnapping her to a remote location in Wisconsin to stand "trial" for treason prior to the Nov. 3 election.

"Several members talked about murdering 'tyrants' or 'taking' a sitting governor," an FBI agent wrote in the affidavit. "The group decided they needed to increase their numbers and encouraged each other to talk to their neighbors and spread their message."

You may recall Mango Mussolini had some directives about that.

You can read the affidavit below:

FBI Affidavit Concerning Militia Plot To Kidnap Gov. Whitmer by Karoli on Scribd

