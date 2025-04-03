Trump Tariffs A Plan To ‘Collapse Our Democracy,’ Sen Murphy Explains

Yes, Trump’s tariffs are a huge tax hike on Americans already struggling with the cost of living and they are tanking the stock market (the Dow is down nearly 1,300 points as I write this). But there’s a method behind the apparent madness and it’s not the “good for the economy” justification Trump and his cronies pretend.

Although the move seems like another deranged idea from the most ignorant and incompetent person ever likely to inhabit the White House, there’s a far more frightening method to the seeming madness.

Sen. Chris Murphy laid it out in a Blue Sky thread. “Those trying to understand the tariffs as economic policy are dangerously naïve,” he wrote. “They aren’t designed as economic policy” but a “new, super dangerous political tool.”

Murphy went on to note that kings and despots used taxes, which is what tariffs are, to control populations. “Our own revolution was spurred by the King’s use of heavy taxation of the colonies to punish our push for self governance,” he noted. “The King’s message was simple: stop protesting and I’ll stop taxing.” That is why our founding fathers gave Congress, not the president, the power of the purse.

Trump is already using government funds to bully universities, law firms and state and local governments, Murphy added. The tariffs are the next step in the fascist bullying.

Trump has deliberately created economic suffering in order to force every business to pledge loyalty to him in exchange for sanctions relief.

“The tariffs are DESIGNED to create economic hardship. Why? So that Trump has a straight face rationale for releasing them, business by business or industry by industry. As he adjusts or grants relief, it’s a win-win: the economy improves and dissent disappears,” Murphy continued. “It’s the playbook for democratically elected leaders who want to stay in power forever,” Murphy said.

Fortunately, not all is lost… yet. “But as long as we see this clearly, we can stop him. Public mobilization is working. Today, a few Republicans joined Democrats to vote against one set of tariffs. The people still have the power,” Murphy wrote Wednesday night, at the end of his thread.

So, if you haven’t made plans yet to take part in the Hands Off! national protest on Saturday, there couldn’t be a better time to do so than now.

