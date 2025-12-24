Mike’s Blog Round-Up

Happy X-Mas Eve!
By TengrainDecember 24, 2025

Above, Rage Against The Machine performs, Killing In the Name. In all of our outrage against CBS for spiking the CECOT exposé, let's never forget that the real story is what Hair Füror and his pocket Nazi Stephen Miller did to these immigrants in our name.

JoJo from Jerz reports on Bari Weiss, "the self-appointed Joan of Arc of Cancel Culture."

Steady Dan Rather writes about what happened INSIDE of 60 Minutes this weekend.

Electoral-Vote has some thoughts about ex-Lincoln Lad George Conway running for Rep. Jerrold Nadler's old seat... as a Democrat!

Left Jabs reprises, Elise Stefanik Wants To Be Your Next President. It's probably still true.

Bonus Track: Open Culture has your back if you are sick and tired of the traditional Christmas movies.

Round-up by Tengrain who blogs at Mock, Paper, Scissors. You can follow Tengrain on the Fediverse, or on BlueSky. Send tips, requests, and suggestions to mbru@crooksandliars.com (with For MBRU in the subject line).

