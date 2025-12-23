'Gild The Whole Thing': Ex-GOP Lawmaker Urges Trump To Cover Kennedy Center In Gold

Former Rep. Nan Hayworth (R-NY) said she was "delighted" that President Donald Trump changed the name of the Kennedy Center and encouraged him to cover the building in gold.

During a Monday discussion on Newsmax, host Bob Brooks noted that Maria Shriver, a member of the Kennedy family, had condemned Trump for putting his name on the building.

"He saved the Kennedy Center!" Hayworth said of Trump. "And for everything that man is doing, you know, I am delighted to see him put his name on anything he likes, and he can gild the whole thing as far as I'm concerned."

Newsmax co-host Katrina Szish seemed to disagree.

"I only think about history," she remarked. "I think, okay, you know, maybe certain things should just stay the way they are, even if one president brings it back to life, even if another president does something else. I mean, at a certain point, you can't rename everything."

"Even if your last name is Trump," Szish added.