‘Exactly What We Don’t Need’: Experts Slam Trump’s Demand For ‘Cool-looking’ Battleships

Experts are speaking out against President Donald Trump's plan to announce a new "cool-looking" battleship for his "Golden Fleet."
By David EdwardsDecember 23, 2025

Experts are speaking out against President Donald Trump's plan to announce a new "cool-looking" battleship.

According to The Wall Street Journal, Trump was expected to unveil plans for new "battleships" on Monday at Mar-a-Lago with Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and Navy Secretary John Phelan.

The new ships were said to be an upgrade to the Navy's Arleigh Burke-class destroyers and will align with Trump's plan to build a "Golden Fleet."

Retired Rear Admiral Mark Montgomery called the new $5 billion ships "exactly what we don't need."

"We do not need ships that are not optimized to provide lethality against the Chinese threat," Montgomery told the Journal, noting that the ship had "zero tactical use."

"That is not what these are focused on—they are focused on the president's visual that a battleship is a cool-looking ship," Montgomery said.

