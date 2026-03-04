Right Wing Radio Host Wants Someone To 'Take Out' Gov Walz

Dan O'Donnell, a squawk radio host on WISN-AM, went on Xitter and proved how sociopathic he really is by posting back-to-back tweets. In one tweet, he posted an image of Minnesota Governor Tim Walz dressed like Ayatollah Khomeini. In the other tweet, he called for someone to "take out" Walz:

O'Donnell has since deleted the post about assassinating Walz but has left the other one up.

O'Donnell's posts are exceptionally egregious after the assassination of Minnesota Speaker Melissa Hortman and her husband, and the shooting of another lawmaker and his wife just last summer.

Last year, O'Donnell made the news by leading the charge to get former Channel 58 meteorologist Sam Kuffel fired because she went on her own private social media page and criticized Elon Musk's Nazi salute. Since Kuffel was fired for criticizing a Nazi salute, calling for the assassination should be a fireable offense and a referral to the authorities for investigation.

Unfortunately, inappropriate behavior is more the norm than the exception at WISN. In 2024, former WISN squawker Jay Weber disparaged Gus Walz.

Years before that, the station's then star squawker, Mark Belling, would routinely insult women politicians and reporters and use racial slurs.

Both Belling and Weber were suspended, but apparently nothing has changed. If anything, things have gotten worse. The station needs to make an example of O'Donnell before things escalate any further.

ADDENDUM: O'Donnell did make a half-ass apology:

O'Donnell still needs to see consequences for his actions, unless, of course, WISN condones that kind of behavior. Then the station also needs to see consequences.

UPDATE: O'Donnell was not on the air Tuesday afternoon. It is not known whether he's been suspended, fired, or couldn't handle the heat for his depravity.