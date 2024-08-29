Right Wing Radio Host Quits Coaching Job After Mocking Gus Walz

Amy Jacobson has stepped down from her role as Amundsen H.S. head volleyball coach after mocking 17-year-old Gus Walz on her radio show.
By Ed ScarceAugust 29, 2024

Jacobson and her co-host's comments occurred on the August 22 episode of Chicago's Morning Answers. Calls for her resignation began immediately, culminating with the Chicago Teacher's Union calling for her dismissal.

Source: Block Club Chicago

LINCOLN SQUARE — Conservative broadcaster Amy Jacobson has stepped down from her role as Amundsen head volleyball coach after mocking 17-year-old Gus Walz on a radio show.

A source at the school confirmed Wednesday that Jacobson has resigned from her position.

The move came after parents called for her to step down, saying, "[someone] who’s making fun of a child who’s neurodivergent is not someone you want coaching children.”

Parents of Amundsen students received an email from Principal Kristi Eilers around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday. It read, “Effective immediately, Coach Amy Jacobson is no longer part of the athletic program at Amundsen.”

The controversy began during an Aug. 22 episode of Jacobson’s radio show, Chicago’s Morning Answer. She and Dan Proft, her co-host and a conservative political commentator, discussed the recent Democratic National Convention. They talked about the viral moment where Walz stood and said, “That’s my dad!” with tears streaming down his face as his father, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, accepted the vice presidential nomination.

“What’s the deal with his kid? Can somebody get Gus Walz some Ritalin?” Proft said before comparing the teen to a Chris Farley impersonation of Andrew Giuliani during a 1994 “Saturday Night Live” sketch.

“I don’t go after family members unless they invite themselves into the arena like Hunter Biden did, but it’s just weird,” Proft said.

Jacobson can be seen mimicking the teen and laughing.

Earlier this month, Tim Walz and his wife, Gwen, shared that Gus Walz has a non-verbal learning disorder, an anxiety disorder and ADHD.

Discussion

