Fox News Host: Republicans Mocking Gus Walz 'Should Be In Prison'

Fox News host Howard Kurtz suggested conservative author Ann Coulter "should be in prison" after she mocked the son of Democratic vice presidential nominee Tim Walz for crying during his father's acceptance speech.

A day after Walz accepted the Democratic nomination to run for vice president, Coulter called Gus Walz "weird" for his emotional outburst at the Democratic convention.

During a Sunday panel discussion on Fox News, Kurtz accused Democrats of "political theft" over the use of American flags at their convention.

"I should mention before we go to break that Tim Walz's son, who started crying, this was an emotional moment when his dad got up there, whether you like the governor of Minnesota or not, that was really something," he added. "Anybody criticizing that, we have a picture of that, I think, should be in prison."