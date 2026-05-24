Nancy Mace Defames SPLC: 'Every Single One Of Them Should Go To Jail'

After the Southern Poverty Law Center gets the DOJ's sham fraud indictment tossed out of court, they should sue every one of these liars for defamation. As we've already discussed here, Republicans hate them because they expose the white supremacists and neo-Nazis that make up so much of their base, so now they're trying to destroy them by pretending they're sponsoring hatred rather than going undercover to expose it.

Rep. Nancy Mace made an appearance on Fox's Saturday in America with Kayleigh McEnany this weekend and was asked by guest host Jonathan Hunt what she thought of the accusations against the SPLC, and Mace spewed lots of lies and venom and demanded that the people running the organization be tossed in prison.

HUNT: Explain to me — what do you believe is the single most egregious act carried out by the SPLC, among many accusations? MACE: Well, first of all, I want to thank our veterans for their service this Memorial Day weekend. To answer your question: the SPLC, the left — it is one giant grift. We now know that they were funding racism, paying for racism, grifting off of racism. It was one giant grift, I believe, in concert with the Democrats and the Biden administration. They were going after Christians. They were going after American patriots and American citizens, making this country more divisive than it's ever been because of their hatred. They need to be held accountable. They should probably all be sitting in prison, and I look forward to Jim Jordan getting to the bottom of this. If the head of the SPLC will not show up on his own, he needs to be subpoenaed — given a date — and he should show up, or he should be behind bars. HUNT: Is it fair to say, Congresswoman, that the SPLC was stoking hatred almost to justify their own existence as an organization supposedly fighting hatred? MACE: Oh, 100%. They were funding it. That was the sole purpose of their existence. If they can't portray people as racist, they don't have a reason to exist. This is wrong, this is illegal, and every single one of them should go to jail.

"American patriots" otherwise known as the Proud Boys, the Oath Keepers, the Klan, etc., or in other words, their base.