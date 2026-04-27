Lying Jim Jordan Ties Incident At WHCD To The Lawsuit Against SPLC

Apples are not oranges, but don't ask Gym Jordan that.
By John AmatoApril 27, 2026

The chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, Rep Jim Jordan, tried to claim left-wing rhetoric is responsible for the incident at the WHCD. He linked it to the DOJ's frivolous lawsuit against Southern Poverty Law Center, claiming they are all generating hate.

MAGA Republicans and Donald Trump spew so much vitriolic hatred against the left and all political rivals that it's laughable when they then complain about any criticisms directed at Demented Donald being the cause of political violence.

Jordan linking hatred to the SPLC is his cherry on top of his conspiracies.

JORDAN: The fact that we have a third assassination attempt on President Trump in that same week.

We learn that the Southern Poverty Law Center has been paying and generating hate.

The very hate they're supposed to be fighting. And they've been charged by the Justice Department.

I don't think that's an accident that we learn about those two things this same week.

This stuff has got to stop.

This left pushing the language and promoting the hate that we now learn that was going on with the Southern Poverty Law Center.

So much so that they've been indicted.

The indictment of SPLC has been called "farcical" by their major donors and any credible person.

It is another attack by Trump's personal vengeance squad, the DOJ, against an institution that fights against fascism, antisemitism, and homophobia.

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