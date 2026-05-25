27 (More) Protest Songs Soundtracking The Movement

Here are 27 more anti-ICE anthems breaking the internet — bringing our total to 50, across genres as diverse as folk, pop, punk, country, reggae and rap.
27 (More) Protest Songs Soundtracking The Movement
By Phil MandelbaumMay 25, 2026

On May Day, Crooks & Liars released a list of 23 protest songs soundtracking the resistance against ICE and the Trump administration. The response was extraordinary, with nearly 8,000 likes, 3,500 saves and 2,000 shares on Instagram alone, as of this writing. Nothing was more inspiring, though, than the passion with which about 400 people proposed additional artists and songs. We couldn’t ignore it.

So, I went back to the streaming sites, listening to tracks and albums by more than 50 artists not included in our original list. This is the result: 27 more anti-ICE anthems breaking the internet — bringing our total to 50, across genres as diverse as folk, pop, punk, country, reggae and rap.

Bring these to your nearest protest!

1. Ode to Minnesota

Artist: Tori Amos
Release Date: May 1, 2026
Genre: Pop Rock

Best line:

Pink rabbits bathed in spearmint
ICE breathes in fire’s wind
I got an ode to you, Minnesota
‘Cause you got our back as a friend

2. Boots on the Ground

Artists: Massive Attack, Tom Waits
Release Date: April 16, 2026
Genre: Trip Hop

Best line:

A coal to a diamond, a vote into law
They campaign up all the blood they can draw
Mold your world, a soldier’s just clay
How much does every soldier weigh?

3. ICE on the Road

Artist: Pynk Beard
Release Date: April 13, 2026
Genre: R&B

Best line:

Living in the land of lady liberty
They’re roundin' up everybody looks like me
And there ain’t no rest for a wandering soul
No snow in Alabama but there’s ice on the road

4. Forged in Fire

Artist: Crys Matthews
Release Date: March 28, 2026
Genre: Folk

Best line:

Is there fire in your heart?
Then you can do your part
Be a shot in the dark
'Til that powder sparks

5. War’s Coming Home

Artist: Planet B
Release Date: March 20, 2026
Genre: Industrial

Best line:

War’s coming home
Paramilitary hell hounds
Focus group the perfect amount
Of kids in cages that can be allowed

6. Fuck ICE!!

Artist: The Whiskey Predicament
Release Date: March 5, 2026
Genre: Folk Punk

Best line:

They're like kids at play, with toys military grade
Got the cosplay fatigues and the eyeblack smear, they got the purple haze from the flash bang grenades

7. Are We Great Yet?

Artist: Bryan Andrews
Release Date: March 5, 2026
Genre: Country

Best line:

Ain't nobody winnin' in the war we're in
Got them row crop farmers on their knees again

8. Chinga La Migra

Artist: Dub Souljah
Release Date: March 3, 2026
Genre: Reggae

Best line:

Nobody move, nobody gets hurt
We don’t want to see another face on a shirt

9. ICE Twice Baby

Artists: Mic Crenshaw, Anthony Rivera, Drew Dru
Release Date: February 27, 2026
Genre: Hip Hop/Rap

Best line:

This moment is pivotal, crucial, critical
Our opponent is intentional, brutally criminal

10. Stand Our Ground

Artists: Emillio Rojas, UsVsThem
Release Date: February 24, 2026
Genre: Rap Rock

Best line:

Answering the door with my gun drawn
When I see them cowards pulling up on the front lawn
The jakes hopping out of unmarked cars with their masks on
Chasing good people like some Nazi attack dogs

11. American Obituary

Artist: U2
Release Date: February 18, 2026
Genre: Pop Rock

Best line:

Crossing guard or yellow bus
Our children teach us who to trust
The worst can’t kill what’s best in us
But they can try
America will rise
Against the people of the lie

12. You’re Next

Artist: Moon Walker
Release Date: February 13, 2026
Genre: Indie Rock

Best line:

Someone’s always first to go
That’s what they do
They start out with the media and the news
They target all the people with different views
And if you’re not the next in line
You will be soon

13. Fuck ICE

Artist: Brick + Mortar
Release Date: February 11, 2026
Genre: Indie Rock

Best line:

Can you feel the love
In the back of the club,
As you listen to the rhythm
Of the gunshot play?

14. Illegal Aliens

Artist: Delilah Bon
Release Date: February 6, 2026
Genre: Alternative Hip Hop

Best line:

Look, if that is the president
How fucking misguided is everything
What happened to loving thy neighbor
You’ve traded him into the government

15. Blood on the Wheel (Fuck ICE)

Artists: Everlast, WLPWR
Release Date: February 6, 2026
Genre: Alternative Rock

Best line:

We got way more guns we got way more goons
If we stand our ground when the bullets fly
They call me big poppa cause I'm ready to die
When you meet your maker you can ask him why

16. ICE

Artist: Waterparks
Release Date: January 27, 2026
Genre: Punk

Best line:

This ain’t even politics, this is fucking war
They’re killing your neighbors, kicking down our doors
So are you gonna wait until they show up at your place
Or are we stepping to the White House gates?

17. The ICEman Cometh

Artist: ColdFishStix
Release Date: January 27, 2026
Genre: Indie Folk

Best line:

Iceman knocks me to the ground
He says I should have watched my mouth
Freedom of speech is expensive now and my card's just declined
Now it's my neck on the line

18. Brown Representation

Artists: Reverie, Louden, Coyote
Release Date: January 26, 2026
Genre: Hip Hop/Rap

Best line:

A country that's bounded by immigrants, but still they do us dirty
I guess the white power decided we weren't worthy

19. Minneapolis

Artist: Mary Lambert
Release Date: January 22, 2026
Genre: Indie Pop

Best line:

Men armed and masked
The present is the past
But love will bring you to your knees
She'll take you to the streets

20. Good Citizen

Artist: Iyah May
Release Date: December 18, 2025
Genre: Alt-Pop

Best line:

Stay silent, stay violent
Stay plugged in and divided

21. ¡BASTA YA!

Artists: Cain Culto, Xiuhtezcatl
Release Date: November 28, 2025
Genre: Hip Hop/Rap

Best line:

Resisto al sistema que nos sigue oprimiendo
Persisto por el futuro
Que estamos construyendo con todo mi fuerza exijo, denos libertad
Y como una mamá furiosa los persigo con mi chancla

22. Have You Heard the News Today?

Artist: Earth to Eve
Release Date: September 11, 2025
Genre: Indie Pop

Best line:

Temperatures rise like interest rates
Built Auschwitz in the Everglades and sold merch at the front gate

23. Heavy Foot

Artist: Mon Rovîa
Release Date: September 3, 2025
Genre: Folk

Best line:

Do you see the man on the street?
Just fighting for a meal to eat
You can write him off as a lunatic
But it could've been you or me If we didn't ever find our feet

24. Alligator

Artist: Snow Tha Product
Release Date: July 22, 2025
Genre: Hip Hop/Rap

Best line:

This is ancestor shit, this is who I am
You can never press me ′cause I'm sticking to the plan
I am not some feminist to stick it to the man
I'm an adelita only abuelita understand

25. fuck ice

Artist: Chrissa Sparkles
Release Date: June 12, 2025
Genre: Pop

Best line:

We ain't gonna play nice
Oh, you wanna fight?
Keep sucking daddy's dick
On the far right

26. Fuck ICE

Artist: JD the MC
Release Date: April 30, 2025
Genre: Hip Hop/Rap

Best line:

Been staring at every one of my people like we’re see through
And you need us, we don’t need you
Just trying to do your job
Motherfucker, me too

27. Duckin’ ICE

Artist: Bambu
Release Date: January 20, 2023
Genre: Hip Hop/Rap

Best line:

So, oop, while you was passive while Obama was in office
They were moving little pieces so a Trump could get it popping
And get it popping he did
Pulled militias out the sticks

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