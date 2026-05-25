27 (More) Protest Songs Soundtracking The Movement

On May Day, Crooks & Liars released a list of 23 protest songs soundtracking the resistance against ICE and the Trump administration. The response was extraordinary, with nearly 8,000 likes, 3,500 saves and 2,000 shares on Instagram alone, as of this writing. Nothing was more inspiring, though, than the passion with which about 400 people proposed additional artists and songs. We couldn’t ignore it.
So, I went back to the streaming sites, listening to tracks and albums by more than 50 artists not included in our original list. This is the result: 27 more anti-ICE anthems breaking the internet — bringing our total to 50, across genres as diverse as folk, pop, punk, country, reggae and rap.
Bring these to your nearest protest!
1. Ode to Minnesota
Artist: Tori Amos
Release Date: May 1, 2026
Genre: Pop Rock
Best line:
Pink rabbits bathed in spearmint
ICE breathes in fire’s wind
I got an ode to you, Minnesota
‘Cause you got our back as a friend
2. Boots on the Ground
Artists: Massive Attack, Tom Waits
Release Date: April 16, 2026
Genre: Trip Hop
Best line:
A coal to a diamond, a vote into law
They campaign up all the blood they can draw
Mold your world, a soldier’s just clay
How much does every soldier weigh?
3. ICE on the Road
Artist: Pynk Beard
Release Date: April 13, 2026
Genre: R&B
Best line:
Living in the land of lady liberty
They’re roundin' up everybody looks like me
And there ain’t no rest for a wandering soul
No snow in Alabama but there’s ice on the road
4. Forged in Fire
Artist: Crys Matthews
Release Date: March 28, 2026
Genre: Folk
Best line:
Is there fire in your heart?
Then you can do your part
Be a shot in the dark
'Til that powder sparks
5. War’s Coming Home
Artist: Planet B
Release Date: March 20, 2026
Genre: Industrial
Best line:
War’s coming home
Paramilitary hell hounds
Focus group the perfect amount
Of kids in cages that can be allowed
6. Fuck ICE!!
Artist: The Whiskey Predicament
Release Date: March 5, 2026
Genre: Folk Punk
Best line:
They're like kids at play, with toys military grade
Got the cosplay fatigues and the eyeblack smear, they got the purple haze from the flash bang grenades
7. Are We Great Yet?
Artist: Bryan Andrews
Release Date: March 5, 2026
Genre: Country
Best line:
Ain't nobody winnin' in the war we're in
Got them row crop farmers on their knees again
8. Chinga La Migra
Artist: Dub Souljah
Release Date: March 3, 2026
Genre: Reggae
Best line:
Nobody move, nobody gets hurt
We don’t want to see another face on a shirt
9. ICE Twice Baby
Artists: Mic Crenshaw, Anthony Rivera, Drew Dru
Release Date: February 27, 2026
Genre: Hip Hop/Rap
Best line:
This moment is pivotal, crucial, critical
Our opponent is intentional, brutally criminal
10. Stand Our Ground
Artists: Emillio Rojas, UsVsThem
Release Date: February 24, 2026
Genre: Rap Rock
Best line:
Answering the door with my gun drawn
When I see them cowards pulling up on the front lawn
The jakes hopping out of unmarked cars with their masks on
Chasing good people like some Nazi attack dogs
11. American Obituary
Artist: U2
Release Date: February 18, 2026
Genre: Pop Rock
Best line:
Crossing guard or yellow bus
Our children teach us who to trust
The worst can’t kill what’s best in us
But they can try
America will rise
Against the people of the lie
12. You’re Next
Artist: Moon Walker
Release Date: February 13, 2026
Genre: Indie Rock
Best line:
Someone’s always first to go
That’s what they do
They start out with the media and the news
They target all the people with different views
And if you’re not the next in line
You will be soon
13. Fuck ICE
Artist: Brick + Mortar
Release Date: February 11, 2026
Genre: Indie Rock
Best line:
Can you feel the love
In the back of the club,
As you listen to the rhythm
Of the gunshot play?
14. Illegal Aliens
Artist: Delilah Bon
Release Date: February 6, 2026
Genre: Alternative Hip Hop
Best line:
Look, if that is the president
How fucking misguided is everything
What happened to loving thy neighbor
You’ve traded him into the government
15. Blood on the Wheel (Fuck ICE)
Artists: Everlast, WLPWR
Release Date: February 6, 2026
Genre: Alternative Rock
Best line:
We got way more guns we got way more goons
If we stand our ground when the bullets fly
They call me big poppa cause I'm ready to die
When you meet your maker you can ask him why
16. ICE
Artist: Waterparks
Release Date: January 27, 2026
Genre: Punk
Best line:
This ain’t even politics, this is fucking war
They’re killing your neighbors, kicking down our doors
So are you gonna wait until they show up at your place
Or are we stepping to the White House gates?
17. The ICEman Cometh
Artist: ColdFishStix
Release Date: January 27, 2026
Genre: Indie Folk
Best line:
Iceman knocks me to the ground
He says I should have watched my mouth
Freedom of speech is expensive now and my card's just declined
Now it's my neck on the line
18. Brown Representation
Artists: Reverie, Louden, Coyote
Release Date: January 26, 2026
Genre: Hip Hop/Rap
Best line:
A country that's bounded by immigrants, but still they do us dirty
I guess the white power decided we weren't worthy
19. Minneapolis
Artist: Mary Lambert
Release Date: January 22, 2026
Genre: Indie Pop
Best line:
Men armed and masked
The present is the past
But love will bring you to your knees
She'll take you to the streets
20. Good Citizen
Artist: Iyah May
Release Date: December 18, 2025
Genre: Alt-Pop
Best line:
Stay silent, stay violent
Stay plugged in and divided
21. ¡BASTA YA!
Artists: Cain Culto, Xiuhtezcatl
Release Date: November 28, 2025
Genre: Hip Hop/Rap
Best line:
Resisto al sistema que nos sigue oprimiendo
Persisto por el futuro
Que estamos construyendo con todo mi fuerza exijo, denos libertad
Y como una mamá furiosa los persigo con mi chancla
22. Have You Heard the News Today?
Artist: Earth to Eve
Release Date: September 11, 2025
Genre: Indie Pop
Best line:
Temperatures rise like interest rates
Built Auschwitz in the Everglades and sold merch at the front gate
23. Heavy Foot
Artist: Mon Rovîa
Release Date: September 3, 2025
Genre: Folk
Best line:
Do you see the man on the street?
Just fighting for a meal to eat
You can write him off as a lunatic
But it could've been you or me If we didn't ever find our feet
24. Alligator
Artist: Snow Tha Product
Release Date: July 22, 2025
Genre: Hip Hop/Rap
Best line:
This is ancestor shit, this is who I am
You can never press me ′cause I'm sticking to the plan
I am not some feminist to stick it to the man
I'm an adelita only abuelita understand
25. fuck ice
Artist: Chrissa Sparkles
Release Date: June 12, 2025
Genre: Pop
Best line:
We ain't gonna play nice
Oh, you wanna fight?
Keep sucking daddy's dick
On the far right
26. Fuck ICE
Artist: JD the MC
Release Date: April 30, 2025
Genre: Hip Hop/Rap
Best line:
Been staring at every one of my people like we’re see through
And you need us, we don’t need you
Just trying to do your job
Motherfucker, me too
27. Duckin’ ICE
Artist: Bambu
Release Date: January 20, 2023
Genre: Hip Hop/Rap
Best line:
So, oop, while you was passive while Obama was in office
They were moving little pieces so a Trump could get it popping
And get it popping he did
Pulled militias out the sticks