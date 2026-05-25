27 (More) Protest Songs Soundtracking The Movement

On May Day, Crooks & Liars released a list of 23 protest songs soundtracking the resistance against ICE and the Trump administration. The response was extraordinary, with nearly 8,000 likes, 3,500 saves and 2,000 shares on Instagram alone, as of this writing. Nothing was more inspiring, though, than the passion with which about 400 people proposed additional artists and songs. We couldn’t ignore it.

So, I went back to the streaming sites, listening to tracks and albums by more than 50 artists not included in our original list. This is the result: 27 more anti-ICE anthems breaking the internet — bringing our total to 50, across genres as diverse as folk, pop, punk, country, reggae and rap.

Bring these to your nearest protest!

Artist: Tori Amos

Release Date: May 1, 2026

Genre: Pop Rock

Best line:

Pink rabbits bathed in spearmint

ICE breathes in fire’s wind

I got an ode to you, Minnesota

‘Cause you got our back as a friend

Artists: Massive Attack, Tom Waits

Release Date: April 16, 2026

Genre: Trip Hop

Best line:

A coal to a diamond, a vote into law

They campaign up all the blood they can draw

Mold your world, a soldier’s just clay

How much does every soldier weigh?

Artist: Pynk Beard

Release Date: April 13, 2026

Genre: R&B

Best line:

Living in the land of lady liberty

They’re roundin' up everybody looks like me

And there ain’t no rest for a wandering soul

No snow in Alabama but there’s ice on the road

Artist: Crys Matthews

Release Date: March 28, 2026

Genre: Folk

Best line:

Is there fire in your heart?

Then you can do your part

Be a shot in the dark

'Til that powder sparks

Artist: Planet B

Release Date: March 20, 2026

Genre: Industrial

Best line:

War’s coming home

Paramilitary hell hounds

Focus group the perfect amount

Of kids in cages that can be allowed

<a href="https://planetb-noise.bandcamp.com/track/wars-coming-home">War's Coming Home by Planet B</a>

Artist: The Whiskey Predicament

Release Date: March 5, 2026

Genre: Folk Punk

Best line:

They're like kids at play, with toys military grade

Got the cosplay fatigues and the eyeblack smear, they got the purple haze from the flash bang grenades

Artist: Bryan Andrews

Release Date: March 5, 2026

Genre: Country

Best line:

Ain't nobody winnin' in the war we're in

Got them row crop farmers on their knees again

Artist: Dub Souljah

Release Date: March 3, 2026

Genre: Reggae

Best line:

Nobody move, nobody gets hurt

We don’t want to see another face on a shirt

Artists: Mic Crenshaw, Anthony Rivera, Drew Dru

Release Date: February 27, 2026

Genre: Hip Hop/Rap

Best line:

This moment is pivotal, crucial, critical

Our opponent is intentional, brutally criminal



Artists: Emillio Rojas, UsVsThem

Release Date: February 24, 2026

Genre: Rap Rock

Best line:

Answering the door with my gun drawn

When I see them cowards pulling up on the front lawn

The jakes hopping out of unmarked cars with their masks on

Chasing good people like some Nazi attack dogs

Artist: U2

Release Date: February 18, 2026

Genre: Pop Rock

Best line:

Crossing guard or yellow bus

Our children teach us who to trust

The worst can’t kill what’s best in us

But they can try

America will rise

Against the people of the lie



Artist: Moon Walker

Release Date: February 13, 2026

Genre: Indie Rock

Best line:

Someone’s always first to go

That’s what they do

They start out with the media and the news

They target all the people with different views

And if you’re not the next in line

You will be soon

Artist: Brick + Mortar

Release Date: February 11, 2026

Genre: Indie Rock

Best line:

Can you feel the love

In the back of the club,

As you listen to the rhythm

Of the gunshot play?

Artist: Delilah Bon

Release Date: February 6, 2026

Genre: Alternative Hip Hop

Best line:

Look, if that is the president

How fucking misguided is everything

What happened to loving thy neighbor

You’ve traded him into the government

Artists: Everlast, WLPWR

Release Date: February 6, 2026

Genre: Alternative Rock

Best line:

We got way more guns we got way more goons

If we stand our ground when the bullets fly

They call me big poppa cause I'm ready to die

When you meet your maker you can ask him why

Artist: Waterparks

Release Date: January 27, 2026

Genre: Punk

Best line:

This ain’t even politics, this is fucking war

They’re killing your neighbors, kicking down our doors

So are you gonna wait until they show up at your place

Or are we stepping to the White House gates?

Artist: ColdFishStix

Release Date: January 27, 2026

Genre: Indie Folk

Best line:

Iceman knocks me to the ground

He says I should have watched my mouth

Freedom of speech is expensive now and my card's just declined

Now it's my neck on the line

Artists: Reverie, Louden, Coyote

Release Date: January 26, 2026

Genre: Hip Hop/Rap

Best line:

A country that's bounded by immigrants, but still they do us dirty

I guess the white power decided we weren't worthy

Artist: Mary Lambert

Release Date: January 22, 2026

Genre: Indie Pop

Best line:

Men armed and masked

The present is the past

But love will bring you to your knees

She'll take you to the streets

Artist: Iyah May

Release Date: December 18, 2025

Genre: Alt-Pop

Best line:

Stay silent, stay violent

Stay plugged in and divided

Artists: Cain Culto, Xiuhtezcatl

Release Date: November 28, 2025

Genre: Hip Hop/Rap

Best line:

Resisto al sistema que nos sigue oprimiendo

Persisto por el futuro

Que estamos construyendo con todo mi fuerza exijo, denos libertad

Y como una mamá furiosa los persigo con mi chancla



Artist: Earth to Eve

Release Date: September 11, 2025

Genre: Indie Pop

Best line:

Temperatures rise like interest rates

Built Auschwitz in the Everglades and sold merch at the front gate

Artist: Mon Rovîa

Release Date: September 3, 2025

Genre: Folk

Best line:

Do you see the man on the street?

Just fighting for a meal to eat

You can write him off as a lunatic

But it could've been you or me If we didn't ever find our feet

Artist: Snow Tha Product

Release Date: July 22, 2025

Genre: Hip Hop/Rap

Best line:

This is ancestor shit, this is who I am

You can never press me ′cause I'm sticking to the plan

I am not some feminist to stick it to the man

I'm an adelita only abuelita understand

Artist: Chrissa Sparkles

Release Date: June 12, 2025

Genre: Pop

Best line:

We ain't gonna play nice

Oh, you wanna fight?

Keep sucking daddy's dick

On the far right

Artist: JD the MC

Release Date: April 30, 2025

Genre: Hip Hop/Rap

Best line:

Been staring at every one of my people like we’re see through

And you need us, we don’t need you

Just trying to do your job

Motherfucker, me too

Artist: Bambu

Release Date: January 20, 2023

Genre: Hip Hop/Rap

Best line:

So, oop, while you was passive while Obama was in office

They were moving little pieces so a Trump could get it popping

And get it popping he did

Pulled militias out the sticks