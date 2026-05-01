Anti-ICE Songs Soundtracking The Resistance

Martin Luther King Jr. said “music is the soul of the movement.” As the Trump administration calls for increased funding for war and policing, and more and more people die in ICE custody and at the hands of ICE officers, some artists are refusing to stay silent, continuing a storied tradition. I created my first song and video in five years, because I couldn’t stay silent any longer. Then I scoured the streaming sites and message boards, through hundreds of songs across genres, to create the ultimate list of anti-ICE songs you can listen to right now.
Which one is your favorite? Let us know in the comments!
23 Anti-ICE Songs You Can Listen to Right Now
1. Hands Off! Melt ICE!
Artist: AWKWORD
Release Date: April 14, 2026
Genre: Hip Hop/Rap
Best line:
While drones from Gaza are surveilling our cities
The whole world watched as they killed Alex Pretti
Alligator Auschwitz was only the blueprint
They’re building death camps in every state of the union
2. If the Rest of Us Could Be so Good
Artist: David Rovics
Release Date: March 31, 2026
Genre: Folk Punk
Best line:
Some people hunker down and hope it will end soon
While other people just have to try
Some folks join the choir, just hope to stay in tune
Other folks just can’t stand by
3. Citizen I.C.E.
Artist: Dropkick Murphys
Release Date: March 13, 2026
Genre: Punk
Best line:
Come celebrate dictatorships and bolster the regime
While abusing helpless immigrants, a bully's wet dream
You've joined the traitors' ranks to play the hand of God
In a dirtbag grifter's kidnapping squad
4. No One Is Illegal
Artist: Tufawon
Release Date: March 4, 2026
Genre: Hip Hop/Rap
Best line:
This nation is made up of all immigration
Except for the Natives Tȟuŋkášila blessed us
Chinga La Migra puñeta these fuckers ain't trying to protect us
They trying to arrest us
5. MPLS
Artist: Equipto, Power Struggle
Release Date: February 27, 2026
Genre: Hip Hop/Rap
Best line:
Really just some warriors on the ground
Help us realize what should be important to us now
And no paid agitators, just community and neighborhoods
Showing me dual age just to make us feel safer
6. ICE Breaker
Artist: Naethan Apollo
Release Date: February 27, 2026
Genre: Alternative Hip Hop
Best line:
Going forward, politicians can't act funny
No large donors, no PAC money
Only grassroots built on trust
Cause a fucking representative should represent us
7. Fuck ICE
Artist: Jillian Rae
Release Date: February 6, 2026
Genre: Alt-Country
Best line:
Fuck the unmarked car you rode in on
Fuck your self-inflated notion that you’re some kind of God
Fuck your TEMU police costume and the camo mask you hide behind
Mmmm, yeah, fuck ICE
8. POW
Artist: Gabriel Teodros
Release Date: February 3, 2026
Genre: Hip Hop/Rap
Best line:
If they didn't fight for Gaza, they're not gonna fight for us
My community's the only people that I really trust
9. Minnesota Nazis
Artist: NOFX
Release Date: January 28, 2026
Genre: Pop Punk
Best line:
If those Minnesota Nazis
Are so sure they're part of the master race
Why do they cover their white faces when they're shooting
Friendly white unarmed lesbians in the face
10. City of Heroes
Artist: Billy Bragg
Release Date: January 28, 2026
Genre: Folk Punk
Best line:
They use tear gas and pepper spray
Against our whistles and our phones
But in this city of heroes
We will protect our home
11. Streets of Minneapolis
Artist: Bruce Springsteen
Release Date: January 28, 2026
Genre: Classic Rock
Best line:
In chants of ICE out now
Our city’s heart and soul persists
Through broken glass and bloody tears
On the streets of Minneapolis
12. How I(CE) Could Just Kill A Man
Artist: B. Dolan
Release Date: January 26, 2026
Genre: Hip Hop/Rap
Best line:
Far more in common with the ones you're harming
The flood water's coming and their bunkers armored
There's children in cages with mothers and fathers
And we have had enough of the fucking nonsense
13. Resistance Bells
Artist: Seth Staton Watkins
Release Date: January 23, 2026
Genre: Irish Folk
Best line:
The masks they wear can’t hide the murderous stare
Of the fascist armed invaders
It’s not a means to an end; it’s just the evil intent
Of the malignant white crusaders
14. Renee Good Song
Artist: Dr Relapse
Release Date: January 17, 2026
Genre: Country
Best line:
They came in the morning
With a coward’s heavy hand
The unqualified failures
Of a broken bitter land
Men who couldn’t find a job
Or look a neighbor in the eye
Now they wear a federal badge
And they’re authorized to lie
15. Unmarked Vans
Artist: John Louis
Release Date: January 15, 2026
Genre: Folk
Best line:
There's a grocery store just down the street
But we can't go out there's masked police
Let's make due with what we have instead
It's not great but we'll all get fed
16. Fuck I.C.E. I.C.E. Baby
Artist: No$hu
Release Date: January 9, 2026
Genre: Hip Hop/Rap
Best line:
Alright stop, collaborate and listen
I.C.E. is back, they some lame ass bitches
Coming to grab ahold of you tightly
Show up at your home like daily or nightly
17. Bad News
Artist: Zach Bryan
Release Date: January 9, 2026
Genre: Indie Folk
Best line:
Didn't wake up dead or in jail
Some out-of-town boys been giving us hell
I got some bad news
Woke up missing you
18. Free Palestine, Abolish ICE
Artists: Time, AwareNess, Locksmith, DJ Pain 1
Release Date: November 21, 2025
Genre: Hip Hop/Rap
Best line:
From entertainment to politicians all the way up to the church
Code is the new cop your phone is a snitch
19. Join ICE
Artist: Jesse Welles
Release Date: August 7, 2025
Genre: Folk
Best line:
Well, if you're lookin' for purpose in the current circus
If you're seekin' respect and attention
If you're in need of a gig that'll make you feel big
Come with me and put some folks in detention
20. Pretend You Remember Me
Artist: Tom Morello
Release Date: July 10, 2025
Genre: Rock
Best line:
A ransom note found in the shelter
She slips her bonds in the favela
Headed north, no one could tell her
Her life meant nothin' at all
21. Fuck I.C.E.
Artist: Croy and the Boys
Release Date: July 8, 2025
Genre: Country
Best line:
So now I’m sitting here in prison
With three men who don’t speak English
But I speak enough Spanish to get by
They've been living here for decades
Got families, rent, and bills to pay
When suddenly they’re in a deportation line
22. Product of Immigration
Artist: Coyote
Release Date: June 6, 2025
Genre: Hip Hop/Rap
Best line:
They don't feel bad for my people
They call us "wetbacks", "illegals"
We crossed the Rio Grand and claim the land they stole from our people!
Cuz we've been forced to believe We "bottom-feedeers" and "thieves"
But the truth is that we native to the "Land of the Free"
23. They Aim At Us
Artist: The Neighborhood Kids, Indigenous Cats
Release Date: April 28, 2025
Genre: Alternative Hip Hop
Best line:
Mira, mira
Es la policía
Cuida, cuida
Los niños y las niñas
Pria, pria
Es pura porqueria
Migra, migra
Cuiden su familia
Editor's note: Today is May 1st, and we encourage you, if you can, to participate in the May Day Strong, "no work, no school, no shopping" protest.