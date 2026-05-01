Anti-ICE Songs Soundtracking The Resistance

Martin Luther King Jr. said “music is the soul of the movement.” As the Trump administration calls for increased funding for war and policing, and more and more people die in ICE custody and at the hands of ICE officers, some artists are refusing to stay silent, continuing a storied tradition. I created my first song and video in five years, because I couldn’t stay silent any longer. Then I scoured the streaming sites and message boards, through hundreds of songs across genres, to create the ultimate list of anti-ICE songs you can listen to right now.

Which one is your favorite? Let us know in the comments!

23 Anti-ICE Songs You Can Listen to Right Now



Artist: AWKWORD

Release Date: April 14, 2026

Genre: Hip Hop/Rap

Best line:

While drones from Gaza are surveilling our cities

The whole world watched as they killed Alex Pretti

Alligator Auschwitz was only the blueprint

They’re building death camps in every state of the union

Artist: David Rovics

Release Date: March 31, 2026

Genre: Folk Punk

Best line:

Some people hunker down and hope it will end soon

While other people just have to try

Some folks join the choir, just hope to stay in tune

Other folks just can’t stand by

<a href="https://davidrovics.bandcamp.com/album/insurrection-act-remix">Insurrection Act REMIX by David Rovics</a>

Artist: Dropkick Murphys

Release Date: March 13, 2026

Genre: Punk

Best line:

Come celebrate dictatorships and bolster the regime

While abusing helpless immigrants, a bully's wet dream

You've joined the traitors' ranks to play the hand of God

In a dirtbag grifter's kidnapping squad

Artist: Tufawon

Release Date: March 4, 2026

Genre: Hip Hop/Rap

Best line:

This nation is made up of all immigration

Except for the Natives Tȟuŋkášila blessed us

Chinga La Migra puñeta these fuckers ain't trying to protect us

They trying to arrest us

Artist: Equipto, Power Struggle

Release Date: February 27, 2026

Genre: Hip Hop/Rap

Best line:

Really just some warriors on the ground

Help us realize what should be important to us now

And no paid agitators, just community and neighborhoods

Showing me dual age just to make us feel safer

Artist: Naethan Apollo

Release Date: February 27, 2026

Genre: Alternative Hip Hop

Best line:

Going forward, politicians can't act funny

No large donors, no PAC money

Only grassroots built on trust

Cause a fucking representative should represent us

Artist: Jillian Rae

Release Date: February 6, 2026

Genre: Alt-Country

Best line:

Fuck the unmarked car you rode in on

Fuck your self-inflated notion that you’re some kind of God

Fuck your TEMU police costume and the camo mask you hide behind

Mmmm, yeah, fuck ICE

<a href="https://jillianraemusic.bandcamp.com/album/fuck-ice-singles">Fuck ICE (singles) by Jillian Rae</a>

Artist: Gabriel Teodros

Release Date: February 3, 2026

Genre: Hip Hop/Rap

Best line:

If they didn't fight for Gaza, they're not gonna fight for us

My community's the only people that I really trust

<a href="https://gabrielteodros.bandcamp.com/album/pow">POW by Gabriel Teodros</a>

Artist: NOFX

Release Date: January 28, 2026

Genre: Pop Punk

Best line:

If those Minnesota Nazis

Are so sure they're part of the master race

Why do they cover their white faces when they're shooting

Friendly white unarmed lesbians in the face

Artist: Billy Bragg

Release Date: January 28, 2026

Genre: Folk Punk

Best line:

They use tear gas and pepper spray

Against our whistles and our phones

But in this city of heroes

We will protect our home

Artist: Bruce Springsteen

Release Date: January 28, 2026

Genre: Classic Rock

Best line:

In chants of ICE out now

Our city’s heart and soul persists

Through broken glass and bloody tears

On the streets of Minneapolis

Artist: B. Dolan

Release Date: January 26, 2026

Genre: Hip Hop/Rap

Best line:

Far more in common with the ones you're harming

The flood water's coming and their bunkers armored

There's children in cages with mothers and fathers

And we have had enough of the fucking nonsense

Artist: Seth Staton Watkins

Release Date: January 23, 2026

Genre: Irish Folk

Best line:

The masks they wear can’t hide the murderous stare

Of the fascist armed invaders

It’s not a means to an end; it’s just the evil intent

Of the malignant white crusaders

Artist: Dr Relapse

Release Date: January 17, 2026

Genre: Country

Best line:

They came in the morning

With a coward’s heavy hand

The unqualified failures

Of a broken bitter land

Men who couldn’t find a job

Or look a neighbor in the eye

Now they wear a federal badge

And they’re authorized to lie

Artist: John Louis

Release Date: January 15, 2026

Genre: Folk

Best line:

There's a grocery store just down the street

But we can't go out there's masked police

Let's make due with what we have instead

It's not great but we'll all get fed

Artist: No$hu

Release Date: January 9, 2026

Genre: Hip Hop/Rap

Best line:

Alright stop, collaborate and listen

I.C.E. is back, they some lame ass bitches

Coming to grab ahold of you tightly

Show up at your home like daily or nightly

Artist: Zach Bryan

Release Date: January 9, 2026

Genre: Indie Folk

Best line:

Didn't wake up dead or in jail

Some out-of-town boys been giving us hell

I got some bad news

Woke up missing you

Artists: Time, AwareNess, Locksmith, DJ Pain 1

Release Date: November 21, 2025

Genre: Hip Hop/Rap

Best line:

From entertainment to politicians all the way up to the church

Code is the new cop your phone is a snitch



<a href="https://thisistime.bandcamp.com/track/free-palestine-abolish-ice-feat-locksmith-dj-pain-1">Free Palestine, Abolish ICE (feat. Locksmith & DJ Pain 1) by calm.</a>

Artist: Jesse Welles

Release Date: August 7, 2025

Genre: Folk

Best line:

Well, if you're lookin' for purpose in the current circus

If you're seekin' respect and attention

If you're in need of a gig that'll make you feel big

Come with me and put some folks in detention

Artist: Tom Morello

Release Date: July 10, 2025

Genre: Rock

Best line:

A ransom note found in the shelter

She slips her bonds in the favela

Headed north, no one could tell her

Her life meant nothin' at all

Artist: Croy and the Boys

Release Date: July 8, 2025

Genre: Country

Best line:

So now I’m sitting here in prison

With three men who don’t speak English

But I speak enough Spanish to get by

They've been living here for decades

Got families, rent, and bills to pay

When suddenly they’re in a deportation line

Artist: Coyote

Release Date: June 6, 2025

Genre: Hip Hop/Rap

Best line:

They don't feel bad for my people

They call us "wetbacks", "illegals"

We crossed the Rio Grand and claim the land they stole from our people!

Cuz we've been forced to believe We "bottom-feedeers" and "thieves"

But the truth is that we native to the "Land of the Free"

Artist: The Neighborhood Kids, Indigenous Cats

Release Date: April 28, 2025

Genre: Alternative Hip Hop

Best line:

Mira, mira

Es la policía

Cuida, cuida

Los niños y las niñas

Pria, pria

Es pura porqueria

Migra, migra

Cuiden su familia

Editor's note: Today is May 1st, and we encourage you, if you can, to participate in the May Day Strong, "no work, no school, no shopping" protest.