Minnesota Rep. Emmer Is A Liar

Rep. Tom Emmer from Minnesota lied about protestors in Minnesota being paid agitators, as well as the overall populace's feelings about ICE, on Fox News of course.

Trump claimed only rapists, murderers, and the like would be targeted by ICE when they started sending their masked goons around the country to scoop up people. That quickly changed, and now they are shooting people in the face, kidnapping 5-year-olds, and busting down doors without warrants of everyday Americans.

Trump and his Goebbels wannabe need scumbags like Emmer's to go on cable news and lie about how his constituents feel and them. And with no proof, claim protestors are paid agitators to try to offset the true horror Minnesotans feel about ICE in general.

EMMER: The people that you're seeing in the videos, the vast majority of them, I'm going to tell you, I do not believe are from Minnesota. These are organized chaos agents. There are agitators that are paid.

Emmer claims that by his feelings, he knows what's what.

What a liar. We know these protestors are mostly pissed-off locals and those from surrounding counties who are horrified by what they see.

EMMER: The vast majority of Minnesotans that I know that are talking to me, they appreciate the fact that federal law enforcement has arrived and they are happy they're there picking up rapists, murderers, child sex offenders. I mean, that's the story that needs to get out. Tim Walz and Keith Ellison have allowed these people to walk our streets for years in spite of deportation orders and convictions. And finally, the federal government is doing the job that they've refused to do.

The Trump administration, or Rep. Emmer for that matter, has yet to verify who, out of those people being picked up by ICE, are hardened criminals.

They can’t do it because Stephen Miller has a quota he wants deported.

Minnesotans do not want a masked force of Gestapo-like maniacs attacking and ransacking their cities with impunity.

Rep. Emmer should be ashamed, but he’s not because Republicans know no shame.