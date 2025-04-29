GOP Rep Whines Because A Democrat Is Doing His Job For Him

In Minnesota, just like every other state in the country, Democratic lawmakers are helping their Republican colleagues who are too chickenshit to host town hall meetings and be held accountable by their constituents. But when Democrat Rep. Angie Craig helped out old Rep. Tom Emmer by holding a town hall meeting in Emmer's district, Emmer decided to run for WATB of the Week by asking for an ethics investigation into Craig:

U.S. Rep. Tom Emmer (R-MN) has requested a House of Representatives ethics investigation on his colleague Rep. Angie Craig (D-MN) because she held a town hall in his district. Emmer is accusing Craig of using his constituents to raise funds for her 2026 campaign and undermining integrity in “our institutions.” [...] “This misuse of public resources erodes the trust Americans place in their elected officials and undermines the integrity of our institutions, which is why we are calling on the House Ethics Committee and the Committee on House Administration to thoroughly review Rep. Craig’s conduct,” Emmer said in a letter to the House Ethics Committee sent last week.

Unfortunately for Emmer, Craig is everything that a Republican fears and hates, a strong, fearless and intelligent woman who doesn't hold her punches:

“Minnesota’s Republican Representatives have stood idly by while the Administration has started a global trade war, cut thousands of jobs and run roughshod over our government agencies and Minnesota’s middle class. While her Republican colleagues have refused to show up and answer to their constituents in person, Representative Craig is actively showing up in their districts. Once again, her Republican colleagues are trying to avoid doing their job.”

The good news for Emmer is that he can get a standing desk for a while because Craig just handed him his ass twice - once in the town hall and again when he whined about it.