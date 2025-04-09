Emmer: President C*nt Is Counting On Us

I agree. He did have it right the first time.

Source: The Independent

Minnesota Congressman Tom Emmer appeared to make a Freudian slip as he seemed to refer to Donald Trump as “President C***’ before the commander-in-chief took to the podium at a key fundraising dinner.

Emmer made remarks at the National Republican Congressional Committee’s annual gala in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday evening before making the slip-up.

“President C***,” he appeared to say before quickly correcting himself.

“President Donald Trump is counting on us. The American people are counting on us, and our friends in this room and grassroots supporters across the country are counting on us.”

Social media users were quick to pounce on Emmer’s flub, with the anti-Trump PAC, The Lincoln Project, tweeting that he “had it right the first time.”

“Freud just chuckled in his grave,” another X user added.