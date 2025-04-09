Emmer: President C*nt Is Counting On Us

I agree. He did have it right the first time.
Source: The Independent
Minnesota Congressman Tom Emmer appeared to make a Freudian slip as he seemed to refer to Donald Trump as “President C***’ before the commander-in-chief took to the podium at a key fundraising dinner.
Emmer made remarks at the National Republican Congressional Committee’s annual gala in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday evening before making the slip-up.
“President C***,” he appeared to say before quickly correcting himself.
“President Donald Trump is counting on us. The American people are counting on us, and our friends in this room and grassroots supporters across the country are counting on us.”
Social media users were quick to pounce on Emmer’s flub, with the anti-Trump PAC, The Lincoln Project, tweeting that he “had it right the first time.”
“Freud just chuckled in his grave,” another X user added.
President what? pic.twitter.com/ljNCopXhmB
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 8, 2025
Had it right the first time.
— The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) April 8, 2025
Tom Emmer notwithstanding, Janey Godley called it years ago when she went up to his golf course in Scotland.
We appear to be actively losing Janey Godley, as her daughter seems to be taking over her twitter account. I’m so sad. She’s been such a joy for so long. She will forever be known for this, one of the best things, ever. pic.twitter.com/q1Hqtf8k3V
— Peaches 💙 (@MrsAlSwearengen) October 31, 2024