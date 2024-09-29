'It Is Not True': ABC Host Interrupts Top Vance Surrogate On Pet-eating Claims

ABC News host Martha Raddatz interrupted a top surrogate for Republican vice presidential nominee J.D. Vance Sunday after he refused to deny false claims that Haitians are eating pets in Springfield, Ohio.

Rep. Tom Emmer (R-MN), who is helping Vance prepare for the vice presidential debate by playing the part of Democratic vice presidential nominee Tim Walz, appeared on ABC's This Week program.

"Trump last night called Kamala Harris mentally disabled," Raddatz noted. "He said that Joe Biden became that way, she was born that way. Do you think Kamala Harris is mentally disabled? Do you approve of that kind of language?"

"I think Kamala Harris is the wrong choice for America," Emmer stated. "I think Kamala Harris is actually as bad or worse as the administration that we've witnessed for the last four years, Martha."

"Congressman, do you approve of that language?" the host interrupted. "Do you approve of that language, Donald Trump calling her mentally disabled, mentally impaired?"

"I think we should stick to the issues," Emmer admitted.

Raddatz moved on to the topic of immigration.

"I can't believe we're still talking about this, but the baseless claims elevated by Vance and Trump that Haitian migrants were eating their pets," the host said. "If the moderators in the debate ask Vance about this, should he finally make clear it is not true?"

"That's such a distraction," Emmer deflected. "The people in the mainstream media want to put up these shiny objects to distract people from what they see happening every day."

"Congressman!" Raddatz exclaimed. "Vance and Trump have talked about this issue. They brought it up."

"You've got to focus on the issues," Emmer said. "They will focus on the issues. The issues are very clear."

Emmer declined to say that Vance's claims about Haitians eating pets were false.