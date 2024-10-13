Vance Accuses Fact-Checker Of 'Nitpicking Everything That Donald Trump Has Said'

Sen. J.D. Vance (R-OH), the Republican vice presidential nominee, accused ABC News host Martha Raddatz of "nitpicking everything that Donald Trump has said" after she fact-checked the former president's claim about migrants.
By David EdwardsOctober 13, 2024

During a Sunday interview on ABC's This Week program, Raddatz pointed out that Trump had said a city in Colorado "had been invaded and conquered by Venezuelan gangs."

"The Republican mayor of the city (Aurora) said flatly, the city and state have not been taken over or invaded or occupied by migrant gangs," the ABC News host noted. "So do you support Donald Trump making those claims that the Republican mayor says were grossly exaggerated and have hurt the city's identity and sense of safety?"

"Well, Martha, you just said the mayor said they were exaggerated," Vance argued. "That means that there's gotta be some, that means there's gotta be some element of truth here."

Raddatz interrupted: "Senator Vance, I'm gonna stop you because I know exactly what happened."

"The incidents were limited to a handful of apartment conflicts, apartment complexes," she explained. "And the mayor said our dedicated police officers have acted on those concerns."

"Martha, do you hear yourself?" Vance gasped. "And I really find this exchange, Martha, sort of interesting because you seem to be more focused with nitpicking everything that Donald Trump has said rather than acknowledging that apartment complexes in the United States of America are being taken over by violent gangs."

"Okay, let's just end that with they did not invade or take over the city, as Donald Trump said," Raddatz said.

