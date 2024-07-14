ABC Host Pushes Back On JD Vance: 'No Evidence' Biden Inspired Trump Shooting

ABC host Martha Raddatz pushed back on Donald Trump supporters who blamed his attempted assassination on President Joe Biden.
By David EdwardsJuly 14, 2024

During ABC's This Week program on Sunday, Raddatz noted that Sen. J.D. Vance has said Biden's campaign inspired the shooting attempt.

"The central premise of the Biden campaign is that President Donald Trump is an authoritarian fascist who must be stopped at all costs," Vance said in a post on X. "That rhetoric led directly to President Trump's attempted assassination."

"There is no evidence of that," Raddatz noted. "We do not know the motive of that shooter at this point."

ABC host George Stephanopoulos also pushed back on Vance and Trump surrogate Vivek Ramaswamy.

"Of course, President Trump and his supporters have contributed to this violent rhetoric as well," he said.

"Absolutely," Raddatz agreed. "We were just looking back this morning at some of the things that former President Trump has said."

"And you have heard it from supporters as well," she added. "And let's remember January 6. In so many ways for the campaign, January 6 will probably be in the background after yesterday's event."

Discussion

