John Bolton Tells ABC News Putin Believes He Can 'Play Trump Like A Fiddle'

I wonder just how many minutes Bolton worked for Trump before he came to this conclusion. Fifteen? Five? However long it took for it to dawn on Bolton that Trump is an incompetent, dangerous boob, it didn't take him long at all to figure out that if he held on to all his insider information instead of testifying against Trump in his impeachment inquiry, he could feather his retirement nest with a couple of million bucks and still maintain his gold star membership in the Very Serious Right Wing Warmongers Club. Via ABC News:

President Donald Trump is not "fit for office" and doesn't have "the competence to carry out the job," his former national security adviser John Bolton told ABC News in an exclusive interview. In an explosive new book about his 17 months at the White House, Bolton characterizes Trump as "stunningly uninformed," ignorant of basic facts and easily manipulated by foreign adversaries. But his assessment that Trump is not "fit" to be president is among the most stunning indictments of a sitting president by one of their own top advisers in American history. "There really isn't any guiding principle that I was able to discern other than what's good for Donald Trump's reelection," Bolton told ABC News chief global affairs correspondent Martha Raddatz. "He was so focused on the reelection that longer-term considerations fell by the wayside," he added.

Bolton is being so tactful, hanging on with all his might to his standing as a potential player. It's nice to have irrefutable proof that Bolton, like Trump, is completely self-interested and impressed with his own splendor. It really hasn't occurred to him yet that the Republican party is in the ICU on a ventilator -- and it ain't coming home anytime soon, if at all.