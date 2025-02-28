Kash Patel Has A Rather Shady, Uh, Roommate

While unelected President Elon Musk and Donald Trump demand that federal workers stop working from home, there appears to be an exception for FBI Director Kash Patel, also the head of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. The Wall Street Journal described Patel’s second job as “an unusual arrangement given that being FBI director is seen as one of the toughest jobs in government.”

Yet Patel plans to work remotely, from Las Vegas, at least part of the time, according to The New Republic. More significant is the guy whose digs Patel shares.

More from TNR:

The FBI director lives at a home owned by Robert Muldoon, a Republican Party megadonor who runs shady time-share companies, reported the Nevada Independent earlier this month. Muldoon has been sued over allegations of running a “bait and switch” scheme in his time-shares, where “owners” didn’t actually own their properties and were gouged for fees at the same time. Muldoon appears to have a history of cozying up to law enforcement officials. He has donated a lot of money to the political campaigns of former Nevada Attorney General Adam Laxalt, whose office received multiple complaints about Muldoon’s businesses but never pursued them. And apart from sharing an address with Patel, Muldoon also has intricate business dealings with him, utilizing the same incorporation and legal services.

You’d think someone with a close relationship to Patel would be proud to talk about it. But not Muldoon. Will Bredderman reported for The Nevada Independent, before Patel was confirmed:

Reached briefly by phone, Muldoon maintained he was "in a remote part of the world" and "not in a position to answer questions." He severed the call almost immediately upon the mention of Patel’s name. Muldoon did not respond to repeated queries about the exact nature of their arrangement and relationship sent via text and via the messaging platforms WhatsApp and Signal, which allow for communication from distant parts of the globe.

It looks like Patel doesn’t want to discuss it either. Bredderman further reported that Patel “did not respond to inquiries” about Muldoon or their relationship “made via phone, email and WhatsApp.”

The Nevada Independent goes into great detail about both Muldoon’s dodgy business practices and his business dealings with Patel. “There’s plenty of evidence that Patel and Muldoon are more than landlord and tenant, or merely roommates,” Bredderman noted.