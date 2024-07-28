'What The Heck?' ABC Host Gives Trump A Pass For Vow To End Elections

By David EdwardsJuly 28, 2024

ABC host Martha Raddatz called out a surrogate for Donald Trump after the former president told a group of Christians that they would never have to vote again if he was elected in 2024.

"You won't have to do it anymore," Trump told the group recently. "You won't have to vote anymore. My beautiful Christians, I love you, Christians."

Raddatz pushed Gov. Chris Sununu (R-NH) to explain Trump's remarks on Sunday.

"Former President Trump facing some backlash for those comments Friday night, saying his supporters won't have to vote again in four years," Raddatz said. "Governor, what the heck did he mean there?"

"Well, I think I think that was a classic Trumpism, if you will," Sununu laughed. "I think he's just trying to make the point that this stuff can be fixed."

"You know, obviously, we want everybody to vote in all elections," he continued. But I think he was just trying to make a hyperbolic point that it can be fixed as long as he gets back into office and all that."

"But, you know, classic Trump right there."

Raddatz quickly moved on to another topic.

"Let's turn to President Biden and Kamala Harris," she said.

