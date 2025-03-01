FAFO: Kansas Farmers Edition

Kansas farmers are realizing that Trump is not going to honor funding agreements.
By Red PainterMarch 1, 2025

In today's edition of FAFO: Kansas farmers realizing Trump will also screw them!

KAKE News is reporting that after the Trump administration paused payments to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, many Kansas farmers are waiting for "promised payments under contracts they signed with the federal government."

Oops.

Some of the work was related to contracts signed last year and had already been completed. They are waiting for millions of dollars in reimbursements!

Who to blame? Trump and DOGE.

What kind of projects are being hit? Rural renewable energy projects and conservation funding. The freeze paused payments from the Rural Energy for America Program (REAP) a program meant to help agriculture workers become more energy efficient and produce renewable energy. This had an added benefit of reducing energy costs to farmers AND reducing negative environmental impacts. Win/Win!

When asked about the funding freeze, the USDA wouldn’t confirm how many REAP grants are paused in Kansas. USDA did confirm that the administration has asked for a "comprehensive review of all contracts, work and personnel across all federal agencies. Anything that violates the president’s executive orders will be subject to review."

Trump won Kansas by 57.2%.
Kansas farmers voted overwhelmingly to support Trump.

FAFO.

