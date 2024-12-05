FAFO: Steelworkers Edition

Steelworkers who support Trump may be already feeling regret...and Trump hasn't even taken office!
By Red PainterDecember 5, 2024

In today's edition of F*ck Around and Find Out: Meet the steelworkers who voted for Trump and now realize that Trump is going to oppose the $14.9 billion sale of U.S. steel to Japan's Nippon Steel Co. The Pittsburgh Tribune-Review is reporting that "some steelworkers in Pittsburgh’s Mon Valley who support the deal — and Trump — weren’t happy."

United Steelworkers Local 2227 Vice President Jason Zugai was quoted saying
“I am very frustrated with the news that came out last night. I didn’t expect that to come out. So that was like a gut punch.”

The deal is actually under scrutiny from members of BOTH parties, including President Joe Biden and both of Pennsylvania’s U.S. senators. National security issues are a concern, but there is also a strong belief that the Pittsburgh based company should remained domestically owned.

Zugai attended numerous Trump rallies prior to the election and was even able to meet with Trump personally. Zugai must have felt that Trump supported the sale, even though Trump told him he would "take another look at the deal after he won the election."

This is Trump's "tell". He deflects and refuses to state a position on anything by saying it is coming in "two weeks" or he will look at it "after (time period)" and then backs an opposing position - or no position at all. It's all a giant flim flam game and this guy, Zugai, fell for it.

FAFO. He told you who he was - a scammer only out for your vote. Now you are seeing that the support only goes one way.

