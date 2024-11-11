FAFO: Nikki Haley Edition (With A Pompeo Assist)

In today's edition of FAFO (F*ck Around and Find Out) we have Nikki Haley (with an assist by Mike Pompeo) who is learning the hard way that MAGA loyalty only goes one way. They want your vote and your support, but won't do anything to make your life better. Once you kiss the ring and show your soft underbelly of weakness, you are no longer useful.

Nikki Haley threw her support behind Donald Trump, after running a fairly solid anti-Trump Republican campaign against him. But even after she gave up, he never forgave her. And on Saturday he put the knife in and twisted it even harder, publicly FIRING her (and Mike Pompeo) before he even takes office.

Her response was pathetic.

I was proud to work with President Trump defending America at the United Nations. I wish him, and all who serve, great success in moving us forward to a stronger, safer America over the next four years. pic.twitter.com/6PhWN6xn1B — Nikki Haley (@NikkiHaley) November 10, 2024

Loyalty is one way with Donald Trump.

"Fucketh around and ye shall findeth out" - A Twitter User in 2024