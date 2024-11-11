George Will Nails Trump: 'Sore Loser In 2020 Is A Sore Winner In 2024'

Conservative pundit George Will argued that President-elect Donald Trump would not appoint people who previously disagreed with him because he was both a "sore loser" and a "sore winner."
By David EdwardsNovember 11, 2024

Conservative pundit George Will argued that President-elect Donald Trump would not appoint people who previously disagreed with him because he was both a "sore loser" and a "sore winner."

During a Sunday panel discussion on NewsNation, host Chris Stirewalt noted that Trump had indicated he would not give jobs to former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley or former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo even though they had served in the former president's previous administration.

"Interventionalist kind of Republicans, more hawkish Republicans are nervous," Stirewalt pointed out.

"Well, it's easy to say that what we've learned is that he who was a sore loser in 2020 is a sore winner in 2024, settling scores with his own team," Will explained. "A lot of people said, well, it'll be okay because people like Pompeo, Nikki Haley will be adult supervision in the administration, not going to be there."

"So the absence of those two people matters," he insisted. "And what matters even more is perhaps the mentality we can infer on the part of the president from there being demonstrated before they even got in."

Can you help us out?

For nearly 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon