George Will Nails Trump: 'Sore Loser In 2020 Is A Sore Winner In 2024'

Conservative pundit George Will argued that President-elect Donald Trump would not appoint people who previously disagreed with him because he was both a "sore loser" and a "sore winner."

During a Sunday panel discussion on NewsNation, host Chris Stirewalt noted that Trump had indicated he would not give jobs to former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley or former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo even though they had served in the former president's previous administration.

"Interventionalist kind of Republicans, more hawkish Republicans are nervous," Stirewalt pointed out.

"Well, it's easy to say that what we've learned is that he who was a sore loser in 2020 is a sore winner in 2024, settling scores with his own team," Will explained. "A lot of people said, well, it'll be okay because people like Pompeo, Nikki Haley will be adult supervision in the administration, not going to be there."

"So the absence of those two people matters," he insisted. "And what matters even more is perhaps the mentality we can infer on the part of the president from there being demonstrated before they even got in."