Hypocrite Of The Day: Nikki Haley (Limerick Edition)

There once was a Haley named Nikki

Whose public announcements were sticky,

When she challenged "conspiracies"

The world said, "hypocrisies!"

And held up the Sean Hannity Wiki.

Today, Nikki Haley slammed Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas for spreading "outrageous and discredited conspiracy" theories.



Anyway, here's a tweet by Trump: pic.twitter.com/vXSGbissWN — Nick Jack Pappas (@Pappiness) January 25, 2018

You'd think Nikki Haley would dread

To be seen with her face turning red.

But she just kept on talking

And the world kept on balking:

COME ON, Nikki, Anwar is dead!

NEW: Nikki Haley presses Arab leaders to step up in peace process, asking: "Where is the Palestinian Anwar Sadat?"



Note: Sadat was assassinated two years after he signed a peace deal with Israel. — Peter Alexander (@PeterAlexander) January 25, 2018

But it's okay, Haley's not beat,

She's firm in her UN cheap seat,

But then she met Hell,

Quoting Elie Wiesel,

With a "Right Side of History" tweet.

No, I am not making that up.

Today we honor the memory of victims and survivors of the Holocaust, and vow to keep fighting for oppressed people across the globe. In the wise words of Elie Wiesel, “We must always take sides…Silence encourages the tormentor, never the tormented.” #WeRemember pic.twitter.com/BujquGPdkY — Nikki Haley (@nikkihaley) January 25, 2018

So Haley is not a brain-whiz.

Still, I think she should take one small quiz.

I'd just like to ask her,

(And this would un-mask her)

If she knows who the President* is.

*so-called.