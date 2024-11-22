Kirk Cameron Is Creating A Christian Nationalist Version Of Mr. Rogers

Cameron is yet another holier-than-thou right-winger who uses Christianity to justify cruelty. He’s just fine with sexual assault, so long as it’s a straight man preying on a woman, for example. But he sees drag queens showing up at one of his public readings is as threatening.

Instead of considering that maybe drag queens and everything else he can’t tolerate is an obvious manifestation of God’s will, Cameron and his right-wing pals want to shove their version of God, Christianity and everything else down our throats.

His latest effort is a Christian nationalist version of Mr. Rogers. That’s not what Cameron called it, of course, but that’s clearly what it is.

It’s not about loving thy neighbor. Cameron framed his “wholesomeness” as anti-drag queen. “For the last couple of years, I've been reading wholesome Christian children's books in public libraries, contra the drag queen story hours,” he said, “and hearing from parents that they don't want woke indoctrination for their kids. They don't want gay dinosaurs and trans ducks teaching their children morality.”

What Cameron really wants is Christian nationalist propaganda. He said parents "want kids books and TV shows that are going to reinforce the stuff that parents are trying to teach their kids at home, about the sanctity of life, about forgiveness, about family, about the dangers of socialism and learning to embrace the identity God gave you. And so we want to bring to families what we're considering a modernized version of Mr. Rogers Neighborhood.”

I noticed he said nothing about spreading love, charity, respect or most of what I think of as the tenets of Christianity.